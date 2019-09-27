BUSINESS
Lafia Power Substation To Begin Test Transmission Soon
The contractor handling the stepping down of power from the 330KVA that passes from Enugu to Jos, has said they are almost done with the work and will commence test transmission soon.
Mr Samson Johnson, site engineer with AK-AY Eletrik, the engineering firm handling the 33KV power substation in Lafia promised that they would commence test transmission by December this year.
The site engineer made the commitment yesterday in Lafia when members of Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) visited the substation.
He said that all the equipment needed for the 330, 132 and 33 KVAs substation were installed and the facilities in the controlled room has been installed. “Major installation and construction work had already been carried out remaining minor fittings to bring the project to conclusion,” he said. He added that based on the level of work so far, test transmission would commence by December this year.
On their parts, Ahmed Mohammed and Gabriel Dangana, North-Central vice chairman and Nasarawa State chairman of the association respectively said the visit was aimed at acquainting their members with the work going on at the power substation.
The visitors who were taken round the facilities at the substation said if completed, it would address the inadequate power problem in the state.
