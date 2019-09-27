Minister Expresses Satisfaction With Facilities At NITT

The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria.

The Hon. Minister stated this during a familiarization cum inspection tour of the Institute. The acting director general and chief executive of NITT, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, flanked by Management staff as well as NITT governing council guided the minister on a facility tour of the Institute.

The facilities inspected included the new DG/CE’s office block, main auditorium and the state-of-the-art facilities at the Transport Technology Centre (TTC).

At the Biodiesel Laboratory, Amaechi urged the Institute to expand the project by establishing a feedstock farm for renewable energy.

He suggested that NITT could factor into the 2021 budget the acquisition of about “200 hectres of land” to start the project; and in subsequent budgets, personnel and other logistics for effective operation of the feedstock farm, saying it could even attract private investors.

Interacting with NITT N-Power automobile participants, Amaechi admonished them to be “disciplined in everything they do”, assuring them of federal government’s commitment towards the success of the N-Power scheme: “President Buhari’s administration is interested in lifting people out of poverty”.

He told the N-Power participants that as “potential entrepreneurs, you can create jobs through training a number of people in your workshop”.

Speaking on behalf of the NITT N-Power participants, Mr Abdulazzez Owoseni Salihu, commended the federal government social investment programme especially, the N-Power scheme which he noted had empowered so many youths.

He also thanked the Minister of Transportation, for “the good work you have have been doing right from the start”.

Salihu, however, appealed to the federal government to provide N-Power graduates with “contemporary machines to enable them go into the field to practice the skills they have acquired.”