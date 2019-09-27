NAF Destroys Terrorists Logistics, Training Camp In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has in continuation of its offensive against terrorists’ targets in the Northeastern part of the country destroyed their logistics and training camp at Kasuwa in Borno State.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the operation was executed on 25 September 2019, after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists, while some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies.

He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, detailed by the ATF, destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Logistics Base and Training Camp at Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State and neutralized many terrorists.

He noted further that pre-attack surveillance had shown scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft. Consequently, they were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralizing many of them, adding that the terrorists’ logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid.

He restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.