NCF/PwC National U-17 Cricket Championship Kicks Off In Abuja
The final round of the maiden national U-17 boys and girls cricket championship kicks off today in Abuja with two teams (boys and girls) each from six geo-political zones of the country set to participate.
Briefing newsmen ahead of the event tagged ‘NCF/PwC Championship’ in Abuja, yesterday, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Prof Yahaya Ukwanya, said the championship is targeted at get more child into the game of cricket and also open up opportunity for more participation.
He commended PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for bankrolling the Championship, saying the event will serve as gateway into international cricket podium for young talents.
“The essence of the championship is to get more children into the game.
“The preliminary round at the zonal level has been concluded and the selected players from the zones are coming to represent their zones in the final round in Abuja”.
“We commend the PwC for supporting this course as it will serve as gateways to international podium for young cricters”.
The important of U-17 Championship is that most international players always past through the Championship,” he said.
The representative of PwC, Tolu Adeleke, said the sponsorship is part of their corporate responsibility in empowering youths and take them off the street.
The championship will kicks start today with the girls category which would see teams play each other in a 20 oval round-robin format, while the boys category will hold from October 3 to 6, 2019.
