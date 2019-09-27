NDIC Pays N116.3bn To Depositors Of Failed Banks In 2018

Depositors of failed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) were paid a total of N116.258 billion by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in 2018 alone.

The cumulative payment comprised payments of insured and uninsured deposits of N108.641 billion, N2.973 billion and N70.53 million to depositors of defunct DMBs, MFBs and PMBs, respectively.

NDIC also said it will apply more stringent supervisions of banks going forward in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Cumulative payments in the sum of N116.258 billion to depositors of closed banks as at December 31st, 2018 comprising payments of insured and uninsured deposits of N108.641 billion, N2.973 billion and N70.53 million to depositors of defunct DMBs, MFBs and PMBs, respectively,” Managing director/CEO of NDIC Alh. Umaru Ibrahim made the remarks yesterday at the NDIC’s Special Day at the 2019 Abuja International Trade Fair.

Represented by the director, Research, M.M Ibrahim, the NDIC boss said “provision of the deposit insurance coverage to subscribers of Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) to the maximum limit of N500,000.00 through the Pass-Through deposit insurance framework. As it stands, the number of licensed MMOs by the CBN is twenty three, with eight being ‘‘Bank-Led” and the remaining fifteen ‘‘Non-Bank Led”. As at 30th of June, 2019, the number of subscribers to MMOs stood at 9,249,265.

“In the coming years, the NDIC will continue to work with the CBN to ensure effective supervision of banks and the adherence to prudential guidelines and code of corporate governance for banks to ensure their safety and the overall stability of the Nigerian financial system,” he said. Ibrahim also explained that the measure is to ensure that the banks are better supervised to minimize cases of failure.