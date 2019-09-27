NEWS
No Rift In Presidency – APC Govs
Governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed reports of an rift between President Muhamamdu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
Describing as “mere gossips”, the governors insisted that they deal with facts and not rumours, urging Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration.
Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the APC Governors Steering Committee on Media and Communication, Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat stressed that the vice president was the one who presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) .
“There is no crack. It is in the realm of gossips. By the time they said that, the Vice President went to Zimbabwe to represent this country. It was the prerogative of the president but he nominated him.”
“Like I said earlier, it is in the realm of gossips because only on Wednesday, the Vice President presided over the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) meeting which is the highest decision making body in the country.
“So, we don’t listen to rumours. We deal with facts and the fact is that they are working together. So, it is all rumour and don’t take it that serious,” he said.
