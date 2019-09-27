Non-Interest Banking Assets Rise 178% In 4years

Total assets of non interest banks and windows in Nigeria has grown by 178.5 per cent from N66.69 billion in 2015 to N186.46 billion as at the end of the half year period ending June, 30, 2019.

This figure according to the managing director and chief executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation ( NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim accounts for only 0.49 per cent of the total assets of the banking industry.

Speaking at a conference on Sustainable Islamic Finance in Nigeria, in Abuja, yesterday, Ibrahim noted that deposits in the sub-sector as well as financing had been low considering its proportion to the industry figure.

Total deposits were reported at N121.68 billion, or 0.53 per cent of the industry total during the same period, while total financing stood at N59.81 billion, 0.38 per cent of the industry total as at the end of quarter, June 30, 2019.

Umaru, while noting that the impact of the performance of non interest banks is “clearly insignificant” stressed the need for more education and awareness of the sector.

According to him, if the Non-Interest Finance sub-sector is given adequate attention and patronage, “it is capable of contributing positively to sustainable economic growth and development of the nation.

“This is clearly evidenced by the two very successful Sukuk issues undertaken by the federal government through the Debt Management Office (DMO). It is in that regard that it becomes imperative to throw our searchlight on the Non-interest banking sub-sector and dispassionately come up with ideas and solutions to make it live to its potential.”

EFINA Access to Financial Services in Nigeria Survey 2018 data shows that 36.6 million adults, representing 36.8 per cent of 99.6 million Adult -population in Nigeria, are financially excluded.