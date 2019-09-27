NPA Kick-starts Sporting Games Next Week

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the hosting of 2019 edition of Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIPOSA) games.

The game scheduled to hold between 2nd to 5th October 2019 at the NPA port in Lagos will see athletes compete in two new games, basketball and swimming alongside other traditional games like football, athletics, long jump, lawn tennis, chess, badminton, scrabble and table tennis.

Speaking on the event, the General Manager, Human Resources and Chairman of Central NIPOSA, Alh. Yahaya Bukar, said that NPA appreciate the place of sports as it enhances the mental and physical well-being of the workforce. He added that the exciting events have been prepared for the fans that would make their way to Bode Thomas on daily basis throughout the duration of the games.

The Chairman of central NIPOSA also assured that this year games in Lagos would be most enjoyable with excellent organisation on ultra-modern sporting facilities, owing to the recent full upgrade of sports infrastructure at the Bode Thomas Sports Center.

He added that preparations and training are already in top gears, as Zonal preliminaries have been decided across the ports all over the federation among athletes participating in the this year’s edition.

Several Terminal Operators and Maritime Stakeholders have indicated interest in the NIPOSA games which has been described as the hub of Maritime sporting festivals across the country by industry experts.

Some of participating companies include APMT, TCIT, SIFAX and LADOL among others.

It may be recalled that last NIPOSA games held in Calabar had the Headquarters in 1st position followed by Tin-Can Port in 2nd and Calabar the host in 3rd position respectively; Calabar also won the prestigious football Gold Medal.

‘Special Eagles’ Captain Believes Nigeria Can Succeed In Angola

Captain of Nigeria’s Amputee Football national team, Sarafadeen Olalekan Oyeleke has expressed confidence that his side have all it takes to win the Amputee Nation’s Cup slated for Benguela, Angola.

Oyeleke, who was chosen as the leader of the team ahead of the tournament due to his leadership qualities and wealth of experience said the technical crew have selected the best legs with great knowledge of the game adding that team work would aid the ‘Special Eagles’ to excel.

“I have so much confidence in this team, Nigerians should be expecting laurels from us, the level of commitment and zeal at the training is high, the coaches, technical crew and the management are doing everything possible for a positive result and I’m sure the togetherness in the team will help us in Angola,”

The fullback is conversant with the responsibility of a leader as he was the captain of NYSC Amputee Football team while serving in the Kwara State Sports council and was ready to lead by example.

The Kwara born player added that the tournament would further expose the team to modern amputee football.

“I know what is expected of me to lead this team, I’m grateful for the opportunity to that and promise to do my best to lead well.

“We have one of the best selected players here in Nigeria playing amputee football with lots of experience but you know we can’t compare the modern amputee football and how it’s been played in overseas, our participation at international championships like this will also give us more opportunity and also exposure to modern amputee football,” he said.

Nigeria will compete with Angola and six other Africa Amputee teams for the trophy at the championship fixed to start from October 1 in Angola.