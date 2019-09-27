Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured American businesses of vast investment opportunities in Edo State owing to the opening up of the state’s economy by reforms in the industrial sector, infrastructure, healthcare, innovation and education.

The governor said this during an address at a session of the United States-Nigeria Council on Food Security, Trade and Investment, holding in the United States of America, on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Governor Obaseki’s administration has recorded successes in opening up the state for industrialisation through investment in production centres, electricity generation and distribution, infrastructural development and healthcare, among others.

Some of the big-ticket projects in the state include the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, the Benin River Port, Edo Innovation Hub and Production Hubs, among others, in the state’s three Senatorial Districts.

The governor revealed that a number of initiatives have started yielding results in the state, such as the Edo Production Center, where light manufacturers in the state are provided with 24 hours electricity and other business support service to increase productivity, as well as the Edo Innovation Hub, which houses the likes of Microsoft, Facebook, Uber and other tech companies, operating in the state.

He added that the state government has opened up the business space which has resulted in investment by the private sector players in oil palm plantations, transportation, processing industries, energy, and healthcare, among others.

Obaseki also said the state would be investing proceeds from the divestment of 50 per cent of its equity in the Edo Azura Power project into the Edo Enterprise and Industrial Park project, to kick start the landmark project, which is set to transform the economic fortunes of the state.

Nigerian dignitaries at the event include the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, among others.