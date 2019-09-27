BUSINESS
Oil Prices Slip As US Moves To Resolve Trade Rift With China
Oil prices slipped yesterday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner than expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth.
Brent crude futures were at $62.34 a barrel, down 5 cents, or 0.1 per cent from the previous close while the US West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $56.55 a barrel. President Trump said on Wednesday – a day after a stinging rebuke to China for its trade practices – that Beijing wanted to make a deal “very badly”. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also signed a limited trade deal that would open up Japanese markets to some $7 billion worth of U.S. products annually. “Signs of easing trade tension has overshadowed the bearish raft of indicators that saw oil prices topple head over heels this week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader. Both Brent and WTI on Wednesday hit their lowest marks since the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Sept. 14, weighed down by a surprise 2.4 million barrels build in U.S. crude inventories last week and a faster than expected recovery of Saudi production capacity.
“With the supply risk premiums evaporating and the oil fear factor but a distant memory, demand worries are back competing for attention,” said Innes.
A firmer dollar, which posted its sharpest daily gain in three months overnight and held steady in Asian trade, also weighed on oil prices as it makes dollar-traded fuel imports more costly for countries using other currencies.
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov