Pain, Anger, Deceit, New Single As Housemates Fight For N60m

It’s been a tensed week at the ongoing ‘Big Brother Nigeria’ where housemates are battling to clinch the ultimate N60 million prize. Here are some of the drama that caught our attention.

Eviction list

Some housemates, Gedoni, Mike, Diane, Jackye, Seyi, Mercy and Frodd, are up for possible eviction this weekend after they failed to win some of the games Biggie instructed them to win.

Many have continued to have mixed feelings for Frodd, Diane and Gedoni because of the voting pattern outside.

Social media has however, been buzzing for Mercy and Frodd but the housemates that would be leaving the house would be known at this Sunday’s eviction.

Those up for eviction are all members of the Cruisetopia and were nominated after an arena game challenge between the two groups, the Icons and Cruistopia. In the game, they were asked to fill up their team’s cup with a spoon so that the team that filled their cup on time emerged winner.

Ruggedman’s ‘Vote Mercy’ single

It’s not only eviction matters that is trending in the house this week. This week also, Ruggedman came through with a support single for one of the housemates, Mercy. He titled the song, which was produced by talented music producer, Shocker Beat, ‘Vote Mercy.’

Esther, Venita warn Mike over poke nosing

Mike, who seems to be ‘the jolly one’ in the BBNaija show, on Tuesday, caused a stir in the house. An altercation broke out that morning between Mike and Tacha at the gym. The argument started when Tacha warned Mike to stop cheering her at the gym but he continued. This led to a quarrel with some housemates taking sides and others trying to calm the situation.

Tacha, who was upset that Mike refused to listen to her, ‘rained’ insults on him. “You don’t want to have sense, you carried ‘busy-body’ from secondary school to Big Brother House. I have been saying the same thing every time. Keep your freaking encouragement to yourself, I don’t want it.”

Reacting, Mike maintained that there was nothing wrong in cheering Tacha. Some housemates however, found Mike’s action in the house uncomfortable as they warned him against infringing on other people’s opinion and decisions.

Esther, while addressing Mike, said: “You need to respect other people’s decision. You know Tacha does not like people cheering her let her be next time, please.”

Likewise, Venita warned Mike to stay off other BBnaija housemates’ lane despite his cheerful attitude of always wanting to uplift others.

Mike confronted Seyi, urging him to act like a leader and stop being ‘hypersensitive.’

They, however, reconciled after Seyi apologised to Mike and his team members for his lackadaisical attitude.

Mercy’s terms to be with Ike

Mercy disclosed that Ike must wait for one year before being intimate with her. Explaining why she won’t allow him to be intimate with her fast, Mercy expressed fear that the BBNaija housemate may dump her after the show.

Speaking during a discussion with Ike on Monday evening, Mercy asked if he has ever made a girl feel he liked her, only to move on after their first intimate time together.

Responding, Ike said it’s, “normal level, but most times I don’t lead them on, they chase me.”

He explained that after a first date, they become intimate after which he moves on but keeps them as friends. Ike also disclosed that he doesn’t chase women “heavily,” stressing that he just says a few words.

Reacting, Mercy told Ike he would have to wait for one year before being intimate with her.

“You have always been saying girls chase you a lot and in my head, I’m thinking that if I allow you to have sex with me, you will just fling away. This has been bothering me.

“If you want sex, you have to wait for one year, you are a bad boy, I fear you, you have sweet mouth a lot.”

Comedian Speaks On Govt Banning ‘BBNAIJA’ Over Live Sex

Ace comedian, I Go Dye, has described the alleged move by the federal government to ban the reality show as ‘misplaced priority.’

He told newsmen in Lagos that the government cannot successfully ban anything with intellectual rights in its totality. ‘‘If you ban it in Nigeria, are they going to stop all Nigerians abroad from watching it in their various countries?

“Let’s be objective. The approach should be for them to partner with such agencies and brands to re-orientate the youths more positively. What concept has the Ministry of Information, Orientation and other mass mobilisation institutions created within the last 20-years of our new democratic journey?

“The world is now a global village and information dissemination is cheap and very accessible due to the advent of ICT. Government should be more proactive than being critic; explore positive mediums to establish their civil ideals instead of being confrontational.

“If we take a look at the music and film industry in Nigeria, you will agree with me that they have not supported or added one value to the content or production improvement.

“They should not be credited for just banning or infringing on the rights of concept and content developers. This is a challenge for them to meet and consult with relevant stakeholders towards bringing national ideals to the public domain. I kindly appeal for caution and discretion towards issues like this.”