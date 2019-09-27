NEWS
Pharmacists Offer Free Medical Services In Abuja Market
As part of activities to mark this year’s World Pharmacists Day, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Abuja branch, has provided free medical services to people in Garki Ultramodern Market, Abuja.
The medical outreach covered free body weight check, height, blood pressure and eye checks.
The Chairman, PSN, Abuja branch, Pharm, Jelili Kilani, told journalists that the outreach was to remind the citizens of the importance of regular medical check up.
“Knowing the state of your health early will help to prevent a serious health issues in the future,” he said.
Also, Pharm. Peter Enemari, encouraged Nigerians to go for regular check up within six months and also to deworm regularly.
One of the beneficiaries, Amaka Eze, who is also the Admin Manager of Urban Shelter development of the Market, thanked PSN for the gesture, saying “most times, people are always busy and also lack of money prevent people from going for medical check up but PSN has brought it to their door step. It is a great opportunity which I will encourage everyone to partake in.”
