PMB Mourns Former French President, Jacques Chirac

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to French President, Emmanuel Macron, and citizens of France over passing of former French President, Jacques Chirac, who died at 86.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina commiserated with family and political associates of the former French leader, who served his country as a military officer, mayor, parliamentarian, and President, leaving behind a unique blend of leadership that promotes unity, cares for ordinary people and creates possibilities for all to prosper.

The president believes the ability of the departed leader to make friends easily contributed to the harmonious relationship Nigeria and France enjoyed during his two tenures, 1995-2007.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of the courageous leader will find eternal rest and the legacies of global peace that he pursued will be remembered and upheld.