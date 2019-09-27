NEWS
PMB Mourns Former French President, Jacques Chirac
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to French President, Emmanuel Macron, and citizens of France over passing of former French President, Jacques Chirac, who died at 86.
President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina commiserated with family and political associates of the former French leader, who served his country as a military officer, mayor, parliamentarian, and President, leaving behind a unique blend of leadership that promotes unity, cares for ordinary people and creates possibilities for all to prosper.
The president believes the ability of the departed leader to make friends easily contributed to the harmonious relationship Nigeria and France enjoyed during his two tenures, 1995-2007.
President Buhari prayed that the soul of the courageous leader will find eternal rest and the legacies of global peace that he pursued will be remembered and upheld.
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov