PMB Mourns Former SGF Ekaette

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the former Secretary to the Federal Government, (SGF) Chief Ufot Ekaette, describing him as “a consummate administrator who dedicated himself to duty in the course of his distinguished public service.”

In a condolence statement, President Buhari extolled the late Ekaette “as a gentleman who had given his best in the service of his country.”

According to the President, “the late Ekaette would always be remembered not only for his remarkable public service record, but also because of his immense contributions towards bringing peace in the once troubled Niger Delta region.”

While condoling the Ekaette family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom State over the death of the former SGF, President Buhari regretted that “his demise comes at a time when voices like his own are needed to move Nigeria forward in the face of daunting challenges.”

Meanwhile, the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commiserated with the families of two ex-Senators – Eme Ufot Ekaette and Joy Emodi – over the recent deaths of their distinguished husbands.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, the death of Chief Ufot Ekaette who was Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is a big loss to the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

A statement issued by the Senator’s Media Office and signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr Yomi Odunuga, noted that the two late Nigerians were men of great learning who conscientiously contributed towards the betterment of the society.