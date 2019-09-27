NEWS
Police Arraign 3 Fake Prophets For Defrauding Woman
The police on Friday arraigned three fake prophets who allegedly defrauded an applicant of N100,000, in a Magistrates’ Court in Asaba.
The police charged John Ifeokochukwu,25; Uchena Obinna, 36, Mr Ifeanyi Udenwoke, 31, with fraud.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Rachael Offor, told the court that defendants committed the offence on Sept. 14, at the Prescott Hotel in Asaba.
Offor alleged that the defendants told the complainant, Miss Loveth Isibor, that they were prophets who have powers to deliver her from any afflictions.
She said that the offence was punishable under sections 516 and 419 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol, laws of Delta state of Nigeria 2006.
After the charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.
The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with to sureties in like sum.
Anumodu adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for definite hearing. (NAN)
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov