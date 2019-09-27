WORLD
Prince Harry Retraces Mother’s Footsteps In Angola Landmine Area
Britain’s Prince Harry on Friday walked in the footsteps of his late mother Diana through Angola’s de-mining sites on the fifth day of this trip to Africa.
Harry visited a landmine detonation field in the town of Dirico in collaboration with British charity Halo Trust.
Dressed in a blue splinter vest, he personally helped to destroy one of the mines that have remained in the southern African nation’s soil after 25 years of civil strife.
During his three-day stay in Angola, the Duke of Sussex will visit the northern city of Huambo, where an iconic picture was taken of Princess Diana in 1997 in which she walked through a minefield.
Harry will then travel to an orthopaedic centre Diana visited that would be renamed after her.
Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
On Thursday, Harry visited Botswana to help 200 children plant new trees in the Chobe Forest Reserve to combat climate change.
Harry is on a 10-day visit to southern Africa, together with his wife Meghan Markle and their 4-month-old son Archie who have, however, remained behind in South Africa.
Harry will travel to Malawi after Angola and then reunite with Meghan in South Africa on Oct. 1, a day before they wrap up their trip in Johannesburg. (NAN)
