LABOUR MATTERS
PSI Urges FG To Address Precarious Work Environment, Criminalize Casualization
Public Service International (PSI) has urged the federal government to strengthen the Labour Inspectorate Division of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to ensure regular visits to corporate entities to ascertain their compliance with employment regulations in the country’s labour laws.
In a communique issued at the end of a two-day workshop in Maiduguri, the PSI’s National Coordination Committee (NCC) urged the Government to reform the Labour Act especially Section 7 to criminalize casualization.
It said government should introduce timeous conditions and provide stiffer penalties for any employer that indulges in casualization of work or outsourcing of employment.
In the communique signed by PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab region, Comrade Sani Baba, it resolves that the trade union movement must continue to struggle against precarious employment in all ramifications, going by the fact that precarious employment does not guarantee job stability and the future.
The PSI is a global union federation which has 684 trade unions from 152 countries as affiliates, representing over 30 million workers in social services and healthcare.
The communique recommended further that “Nigeria should ratify Convention 102 on Social Security (Minimum Standards) as a boost to already existing legal framework and labour standards against the casualization of work.
“We call on the ILO and the United Nations through its relevant organs and institutions to designate casualization of work as a crime against humanity to guarantee job stability and the future.”
The workshop also urged Labour unions to continue to engage the Government for the provision of social protection for the workers in Nigeria, most especially in the area of health, education and basic needs among others.
