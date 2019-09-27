RE: Guru Subai’s Man-Made Thinking And The Rationality Of Common Wisdom

Our attention has been drawn to a vituperative article written and circulated by one Haruna Abdullahi on various national dailies and online platforms. Normally, we would ignore such acts of mischief because we believe, that which is great or good will continue to make itself known, no matter how loud is the clamor of denial and most importantly we know that spiritually jejunish mortals and enemies of spiritual enlightenment are rife in society.

The whole import of Guru Deseye Subai trenchant sermonization for more than twenty years is to enlighten the masses and free them from the firm grasp of titular pastors, whose utterances give incentive to our materialistic nature rather than elevating our spiritual nature.

For the sake of clarity, Guru Deseye Subai is a noted Christian Mystic. He believes and accepts the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour, but despite his Christian background, his teachings are widely accepted by Muslims and people belonging to different religious sects. Guru Deseye Subai has never attempted to distort the scriptures or enthrone another form of religion as Haruna and his co-travelers would want people to believe.

In the said publication, Mr Haruna repeatedly made reference to what he termed ‘the modern’ church and that is clearly an indication that the quoted piece is obviously a hatchet job paid for by these wolves in sheep clothing. Unlike these word merchants in fancy suits, who make showboating their stock in trade, Guru Deseye Subai does not overtly make claims to healing powers, but that notwithstanding God has actually been using him to heal people, even those with chronic ailments that have defied medical therapy. His healing ministry has been in existence for over two decades now and there are testimonies to that effect.

