BUSINESS
SAP, UNICEF To Train Youths On Digital Skills In Africa, Others
SAP and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday announced a new global partnership to provide quality education, life skills and job skills training to young people in disadvantaged communities, preparing them for decent work and active citizenship.
Announced at an event taking place at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the three-year partnership will bring together businesses, governments and nongovernmental organisations to build sustainable education models.
The collaboration will help reach young people across Africa, Asia and Europe, with initial efforts focused on India, Turkey and Vietnam. It forms part of Generation Unlimited, the global partnership working to prepare young people to become engaged and productive citizens.
Launched one year ago, Generation Unlimited convenes multi-sector public and private investment in education and employment of youth, while engaging young people in these efforts.
The partnership will focus on workforce inclusion initiatives to help young people thrive, and provide organizations with a prepared workforce. It will look to develop a standardized national curriculum, workforce readiness programs and in-depth research to better inform and connect the private sector with future talent.
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov