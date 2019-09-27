NEWS
Senate Receives PMB’s Request On NCC Nominee
The Senate, yesterday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission.
The request which was contained in a letter dated 21 August, 2019, was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on the floor of upper chamber during plenary.
The letter reads: “In accordance with section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Act, 2003, I hereby present Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu for confirmation as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission by the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
Adewolu is expected to replace Mr Sunday Dare as the South West Zone’s representative on the board of the NCC.
Dare is now the Minister of Youth and Sports.
