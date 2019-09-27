Women Humanitarians Speak In Unison, Launch WIHRIN

Despite being marginalised on all fronts, women involved in humanitarian services in crisis zones of the country, especially in the North Eastern part, recently came together to set the agenda to improve on their acts of charity. JOY YESUFU, who was at the launch of the network, (WIHRIN) writes.

The Women In Humanitarian Response In Nigeria (WIHRIN), a network of women led/headed civil society organisations with focus on women’s rights and gender equality, humanitarian action, health, education, food, livelihoods, have come together to set agenda on how to respond to crisis during negative conditions.

Speaking at the launch of WIHRIN, convener of the occasion, Ms Mimidoo Achakpa, in her welcome address, said women put their lives at risk in extreme circumstances, and most times at personal, as well as individual organisational levels, but these contributions are not accorded adequate recognition and given deserved support in humanitarian architecture.

She further said that during and after crises, people are forcibly displaced, hence, there is extreme hardship comprising of insecurity, sexual exploitation and abuse, restricted mobility, gender based violence, hunger and livelihood disruption leading to poverty.

“The impact is usually more on women and children. Girls are more likely to opt out of education, and due to lack of healthcare in humanitarian settings, women’s health and reproductive health needs are impacted. Women, over time, have stepped in to alleviate some of these hardships.” she added.

Achakpa also noted that WIHRIN will engage in research findings for informed data provision for productive advocacy and programming to provide effective humanitarian response, coordination, promote collaboration with relevant stakeholders and bring significant change to the lives of the people.

In her keynote address, First Lady of Benue State, Mrs Eunice Ortom, who was represented by Ms Elizabeth Jeiyol, said , Women should have a say in how they are served, adding that there is the need for women to come together and forge strong partnerships in humanitarian work.

She lamented that women and children are the most vulnerable as they face tougher adverse effects of crisis because the current humanitarian response is largely coordinated by men. She added that there are obvious gaps which further aggravate the suffering of women.

“This is why the launch of this novel and noble initiative is imperative,” she noted.

Mrs Ortom revealed that there is an estimated 483, 692 displaced persons in Benue State, of which women and children constitute over 285,000 representing nearly 60 per cent of the total displaced population . While assuring WIRIN of her support as she had often made modest efforts at intervening in the crisis.

Minister of Women Affairs and Soial Development, Mrs Paulline Tallen, in her address, said the ministry, in collaboration with the UN Women in the implementation of the project, “Engagement of Women in Peace and Security in the North East”, has provided avenue for state governments and other stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders to bring women on board in the peace architecture in their states.

Tallen said, “No peace-building process can be successful and effective without a strong participation of women. No conflict resolution can be worthwhile and fruitful without the full weight of women. And no nation can experience the desired growth and sustainable development without a contribution from the womenfolk”.

At the end of the launch and after several deliberations, all the women led NGOs in the six ego-political zones unanimously came up with a Communique; which argued that as first responders to humanitarian crisis within communities, state, national international governments, UN systems, INGOs, donor agencies and the Nigerian Private sector should to contribute towards their capacity development , building and development.

The Communique read in part, “Women humanitarians and women led NGOs across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria play vital roles and make invaluable contributions in grass-root humanitarian response, giving a human face to the Nigerian humanitarian crises. All the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria in recent years have been plagued with one humanitarian crisis or the other, be it man-made crisis such as conflicts or natural disasters such as flood.

To this end, they recommended that local Women Humanitarians should be given authority, power and decision making roles in the Nigerian humanitarian architecture to enable them properly represent the affected, take up leadership space, and engage with affected women populations to have family conversations, come up with enduring solutions, acquire skills, build solidarity and resilience for the wellbeing and empowerment of their families and communities

According to the Communique, the entrenchment of gender parity in all humanitarian agencies leadership level, gender parity at the humanitarian country team level and in all humanitarian structures country- wide.

To this end, they called on the government to take seriously the leadership role in principled, adequate and timely response during humanitarian crisis as well as institute concrete and durable preventive measures across the whole country to mitigate such crisis from reoccurring,