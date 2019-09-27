NEWS
World Contraception Day: Govt Tasks On Improved Access To Modern Contraceptives
As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s World Contraception Day, Marie Stopes Nigeria has called for improved access to modern contraceptives.
Country Director, Marie Stopes International (MSI), Dr. Effiom Nyong Effiom, made the call in a statement made available to Newsmen yesterday in Abuja.
He noted that modern contraceptive prevalent rate is still very low in the country, increasing marginally from 10 per cent in 2013 to 12 per cent in 2018.
According to him, a woman’s freedom to choose her own future family planning has benefits that extend far beyond her own home.
He said MSI is passionate about contraception and safe abortion services as they are imperative for women to plan their child bearing in order to achieve her set goals in the life.
“Our local teams of professionals are passionate about the work they do in communities across 37 countries. The high – quality services they provide gives a woman the power to choose if and when she has children so that she’s free to pursue her plans and dreams for herself and her family”.
The World contraception Day is an annual day observance to focus international attention on contraception, especially young people’s need to access contraceptive and reproductive health information, services and supplies.
It is supported by a coalition of 16 international partners, including Marie Stopes international, and sponsored by Bayer Healthcare.
