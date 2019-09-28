NEWS
Appeal Court Affirms Isah Jibrin As Kogi East Senator
The People’s Democratic Party and its candidate in the 2019 National Assembly Election for the Office of Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, Senator Ali Atai Aidoko Usman, have failed in their bid to upturn the decision of the Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed their petition against the victory of Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho and the All Progressives Congress at the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.
The Appellate court on Friday equally dismissed Aidoko’s appeal as lacking in merit.
In dismissing the appeal, the Appeal Court upheld the decision of the tribunal that there was no credible evidence led by the Appellants to show that the 1st Respondent (Senator Isah Jibrin) was not qualified to contest the election.
The court also ruled in favour of the election panel’s decision that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and that Senator Isah Jibrin and the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election by majority of lawful votes cast.
Senator Jibrin Isah hailed the Appeal Court and described the judgement as a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in him and his party, the APC. ‘This judgment is a verdict of our popularity and the people’s trust in us. I employ all stakeholders to join hands in taking Kogi East to the desired level’.
