Celebs Who End Up In Jail

As rosy and glamorous as their lives may be, celebs are not insulated from spending time in jail when they err in law. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM and SAMUEL ABULUDE examine what led to some celebrities around the world ending up jail

There are records of celebrities who have erred and faced the wrath of the law. Megastars and other celebs who have run foul of the law, the most recent one being R&B sensation, RKelly, have been investigated and convicted; thereby demystifying the larger-than-life image they spin to their fans across the globe.

The justice system, especially in developed countries, has been able to fish out celeb offenders. The following are some of the celebs who have spent time or are still serving terms in prisons.

R Kelly

Since the 1990s, Kelly has been the subject of numerous allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct, often with underage girls. All charges he has denied. In 2002, he was indicted on 13 counts of child pornography, but was acquitted of all charges in 2008. In January 2019, a widely viewed Lifetime docuseries titled “Surviving R. Kelly” detailed allegations of sexual abuse by multiple women, allegations Kelly denies. Facing pressure from the public using the Mute R. Kelly hashtag, RCA Records dropped Kelly. On February 22, 2019, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. On July 11, 2019, Kelly was arrested on federal charges alleging sex crimes and obstruction of justice. Kelly faces a total of 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labour, as of July 12, 2019.

On March 6, 2019, Kelly was taken back to the Cook County Jail after failing to pay $161,633 in child support. On March 9, 2019, he was released after someone, who didn’t want to be identified, paid off the child support. With more charges coming out from different states in America, the talented singer may not heave a sigh of relief. R Kelly has been held at a Chicago jail without bond over federal charges that he ran a racketeering scheme trafficking women and girls for sex. Though it was recently gathered that he has been given a 20 years jail sentence, we are waiting to see how true the story is.

Bill Cosby

Respected showbiz mogul and comedian, Bill Cosby’s reputation was tarnished and thrown to the gutters during the mid-2010s by numerous women who made sexual assault accusations against him; the earliest accusations date back decades. More than 60 women accused him of either attempted assault, rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, and sexual misconduct, which he had denied, and the statute of limitations had by then expired in nearly all cases. Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to 3-10 years in prison in September 2018. Though he continued to claim his innocence, the justice system thinks otherwise.

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Brooklyn rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, was sentenced to four years’ probation on for sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old girl. The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, admitted in 2015 to “using a 13-year-old in a sexual performance,” that was then posted online. Because the 22-year-old rapper copped to the charge under a “youthful offender” plea agreement, he could have avoided jail time altogether by staying out of trouble, as well as earning his GED and serving 300 community service hours. Prosecutors claimed Hernandez hasn’t held up his end of the bargain — by getting arrested two times in 2018 — and have been pushing for him to get a jail sentence. Cops arrested Hernandez in May after he allegedly attacked a 16-year-old fan at a Texas shopping mall while he was trying to record video of the rapper. Hernandez was then arrested again in May after a traffic stop and accused of assaulting an officer at the station following that arrest.

Lauryn Hill

Singer and Fugee band member, Lauryn Hill, was sentenced to three months of prison in 2013 for tax evasion. Upon her return, Hill immediately went back to work making music (releasing a single the same day as her own release

Robert Downey, Jr.

Actor Robert Downey, Jr. served almost one year in prison after violating his probation on drug charges in 1999.

O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murder of both his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1995 after a highly publicised trial. He was, however, sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. He was released on parole in October 2017.

Nathi

In South Africa, singer songwriter Nathi was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, four years suspended for armed robbery.

Chris Brown

Musician Chris Brown was imprisoned for several months in 2014 after violating probation – a probationary period given after his violent assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius was sentenced to six years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend after he was found guilty.

Lindsay Lohan

In 2010, actress Lindsay Lohan served two weeks of jail time for missing mandatory classes and meetings in the wake of her DUI. She had been in and out of rehab, and in trouble with the law, since 2007.

Lil’ Kim

Rapper and performer, Lil’ Kim, served a year in prison for lying to a grand jury about her friends’ involvement in a 2001 shooting outside of a Manhattan radio station.

Sean Penn

Sean Penn, an Oscar-winning actor, was sentenced to 60 days in jail after attacking an extra on the set of colours. He was, however, released early and did not serve the full original sentence.

Donald Sebolai

Former Jozi FM DJ, Donald Sebolai, is currently serving 20-years for the murder of his girlfriend

Mike Tyson

Professional boxer Mike Tyson was convicted of rape and subsequently served three years in prison in the 1990s; though he continues to maintain that he was innocent of the charges.

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy got caught with ammo in his crib, a no-no per his parole conditions and now he’s in jail.

Wesley Snipes

Actor Wesley Snipes was sentenced to three years in prison in 2009; his sentence began in 2010 and he was released in 2013. The actor was convicted for failing to file his tax returns from 1994 through 2000.

James Brown

The late James Brown, legendary singer and band leader, had several run-ins with the law throughout his life. In 1988, he was sentenced to six years in prison on charges related to drugs, and failing to stop for police during a high-speed car chase.

Nigeria

A few Nigerian celebs have been arrested and jailed as many have used their influence to avoid jail terms.

Orlando Owoh

Late musician, Orlando Owoh used his music as a tool to fight bad governments. He was detained in the CID facility in Alagbon, Lagos on a phantom charge of being caught with marijuana. While it’s widely known that Orlando Owoh was in the habit of taking marijuana, it will be wrong to conclude that he was detained because of this. The truth of why he was detained was later revealed as being connected with his songs.

Fela Kuti

The late Afrobeat creator had been in and out of prison a few times in his life time. Fela sang against the military rule and the government of the day and was punished for it.

From 1980-1983, Nigeria was under civilian rule, and it was a relatively peaceful period for Fela, who recorded and toured non-stop. Military rule returned in 1983, and in 1984 Fela was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of currency smuggling.

Uche Odoputa

In 2007, Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa, was arrested with cocaine at the international airport in Lagos. Unknown to many of his fans, the actor who was on his way to London was subsequently jailed for two years and three weeks in prison. When he wasn’t getting any substantial movie roles, and when he could not afford to feed or house himself and his family. Uche said he was open to the drug trafficking offer because he thought he could drastically change his living conditions. He said his major regret was letting his family down and allowing his London friends take advantage of his situation by talking him into the act.

In an interview he said, “The late Amake Igwe paid part of my legal fees, she was always in contact with me and never abandoned me.”

Odoputa also acknowledged the assistance he got from John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, while he was in prison.

Lola Margaret

The actress was reportedly arrested in USA for fraud. This report came shortly after Dammy Krane was arrested and detained in similar charges.

According to reports, the Yoruba actress had suspicious amounts of money wired into her bank account. She constantly withdrew the money thereby drawing the attention of detectives. The actress was arrested after a strong surveillance was placed on her bank account.

However, the police took her in for further interrogations, and she has been in their custody ever since. There was no official report on the alleged card fraud by the Atlanta police, but the actress’ mugshot surfaced online. Earlier this year, she was released and deported back to Nigeria.

Considering the gravity of her actions, the actress has decided to relocate to Ibadan from Lagos where she formerly resided. Currently the actress is maintaining a low profile as she is yet to attend any public function.

Ibinabo Fiberesima

In 2009, Ibinabo was charged for manslaughter and reckless driving after she accidentally killed a certain Giwa Suraj in 2006. Fiwa Suraj was a medical doctor of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital. On March 16, 2016, Ibinabo was sacked as President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and sentenced to a 5-year jail term by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. She was, however, granted bail in the sum of N2m and two sureties in like sum. This was given on April 7, 2016 by a Court of Appeal in Lagos pending the determination of her appeal at the Supreme Court.

Sinzu

Nigerian hip hop rapper Babalola Falemi popularly known by his stage name as Sinzu or Sauce Kid has been jailed for two years in the United States of America for Aggravated Identity Theft. He was said to have stolen bank card numbers and identified information of their owners. He also stated that he had stolen over 15 bank cards.

He had encoded the bank numbers into blank card and changed the account PINs. It was also reported that he had withdrawn cash from ATMs with which he bought goods from stores in the Idaho business area. Sinzu whose music career had taken a nosedive over the past years was arrested as he was about to board a flight.

It was also gathered that the police found a card encoding device and more than $6000 on him. This was the third time reports have revealed that he has been in Police custody. In 2014, he was declared wanted for stealing $300 from Supermarket ATM. According to Idaho statement, the rapper was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and identity theft. He was also accused of eight counts charge bordering on bank fraud, identity theft and possession of several fraudulent bank cards.

He pleaded guilty to one of the counts of aggravated identity theft after the other charges were dropped. He was jailed for two years in prison for identity theft. On Sunday 25 March 2018, a video surfaced on Instagram with the caption “My Bro is Back!! SINZU” which means he has been released.

Naira Marley

The day after his hit single “Am I a Yahoo Boy” dropped oline, which was on 10 May 2019, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) announced that it had arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and three others for their alleged connection to online fraud. Five days later, Zlatan Ibile and the three others were released on bail while Naira Marley was charged to court on an 11-count charge bordering on fee fraud and stolen access card, after the EFCC intelligence unit found some suspicious content on his laptop.

According to the Federal High Court complaint, the 11-count charge carry a potential sentence of seven years in jail if Naira Marley is found guilty. However, Naira Marley appeared in court on Monday 20 May 2019 and pleaded not guilty on all the charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

The chief judge adjourned the case till 30 May 2019 when his bail will be decided. On the said day, Naira Marley was released from prison and gracefully became a street hero and his fans increased massively.

His bail was set at the sum of N2m by the court. After his release, Naira Marley declared 30th of May every year as Marlian’s Day, a special day set aside to celebrate his freedom.

Stereoman Ekwe

In 2012, he was arrested for murder, following the death of his late babymama, who was found dead in a car.