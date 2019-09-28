COVER STORIES
Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Assets Linked To Oyo-Ita
Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered the permanent forfeiture of some assets linked to the suspended head of service of the federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.
The properties were said to have been returned by a suspect allegedly connected to Oyo-Ita.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel, M. S. Abubakar, filed an application for the permanent forfeiture of the properties.
Oyo-Ita, being accused of corruption and breach of trust, is currently under indefinite suspension pending the outcome of the investigation of the allegations.
Abubakar informed the court that between the last adjournment on June 28, 2019 when the court granted an ex parte application for the interim forfeiture of the assets and till date, no party had come forward to lay claim to the funds.
He added that the suspect even when served with the order of interim forfeiture did not respond.
According to Abubakar, the funds were voluntarily returned to the commission as proceeds of crime.
Following the failure of any claimant to the funds, the anti-graft agency’s lawyer therefore prayed the court to make the order permanent, adding that the money had been paid into an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria immediately it was returned by the suspect.
In a short ruling, Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa, subsequently granted the request of the commission and ordered the permanent forfeiture of the said assets.
It should be noted that details of the case were not read out in the open court when the judge made the order of final forfeiture of the monetary assets to the Federal Government.
MOST READ
Nigeria Secures ICAO Council Membership
AHF Urge Countries To Commit Fund For AIDS, TB
Why You Should Avoid Skin-lightening Creams
Oyetola, Makinde Playing Deceptive Politics With LAUTECH, Says ASUU
Political Leaders Tasked On Increased Investment In Youths
Insurgency: Gov. Fintiri Reviews Allowances Of Vigilante to N45,000 Monthly
Rotary Club Of Apo Donates Borehole To Abuja Community
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Pilot Narrates 3-Day Ordeal With Plane Hijackers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Border Closure – Immigration
- NEWS23 hours ago
Financial Times Hosts Nigerian Young Professionals, Advocates For Inclusive Devt In Africa
- NEWS23 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail PMB Over Welfare Package For Retired Soldiers
- POLITICS24 hours ago
MACBAN Endorses Gov Bello For Another Term
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail President Over Welfare Package
- NEWS14 hours ago
NCAA Bars Carriage Of MacBook PRO Inflight
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
NISA Decries Restriction Of Seafarers In Gulf of Guinea