NEWS
DFID donates £41m To Curb Malnutrition In Borno, Yobe States
The Department for International Development (DFID) has donated £41million for malnutrition response in Borno and Yobe States.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) made this known at a media dialogue on “integrated and timely response to nutrition-related humanitarian needs” in Maiduguri, Borno State.
Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF, Aminu Usman, stated specifically that out of the fund, Borno will get £36million while Yobe state will get £5million for malnutrition response projects from April 2019 to March 2022.
According to him, the Borno project, tagged “flexible integrated and timely (FIT) Project: Multi-sectoral nutrition project” is aimed at detecting emerging/deteriorating nutrition-related crises in the state through an agile nutrition surveillance system, providing timely response through the implementation of an integrated basic nutrition package.
He said the Yobe project which is tagged “working to Improve nutrition in Northern Nigeria (WINNN), is aimed at improving maternal and young child nutrition in the north.
Usman further informed that DFID has also donated the sum of N18.5billion for procurement of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) in three Northeast states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.
Despite the DFID intervention, malnutrition is still at an emergency level in the region, requiring more funding from state governments.
Therefore, UNICEF has called on state governments to release more funds to sustain the intervention.
