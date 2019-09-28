Healthcare: NISA Tasks FG On Policy Implementation

The Nigeria Implementation Science Alliance (NISA), has tasked the federal government on policy implementation towards improved healthcare delivery in the country.

The Chairman, NISA Trustee Board, Prof. Echezona Ezeanolue, stated this at the 5th NISA Conference themed: Achieving Impact through Implementation Research, held in Abuja.

NISA is a collaborative relation between communities of implementing partners in Nigeria, committed to identifying, understanding, measuring and sharing implementation science work done in Nigeria.

The chairman, who is also the Vice President, Healthy Sunrise Foundation, said the conference is aimed at solving problems including those concerning healthcare in the country.

He said “we are looking for a solution through implementation research. We can implement the things we already know can work.

According to him, implementation of all existing policies on healthcare in the country would help the government solve 80 per cent of the problems in the sector.

The NISA conference brings together policymakers, implementing partners, health organisations and government agencies to share research and bridge the gap between research and practice.

The overall goal of the conference, according to Prof. Ezeanolue is health for all Nigerians, quality policy and health decisions based on evidence from researches. It is an opportunity for researchers to share research work done, to rub minds, to mentor and be mentored, to discuss public health issues and possible solutions to them,” he said.

Also speaking to newsmen, NISA board member, professor of community medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsuka (UNN) Prof. Chima onoka, blames the country’s poor health status on lack of policy implementation and poor finding for research..

He urged government to invest in research, saying “the health polices we have are percentage of the government budget that should go for research but that does not translate to real action because government budgets are usually not enough interms of the release.