INEC Disqualifies 14 Political Parties For Kogi, Bayelsa Guber

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said it had disqualified 14 political parties from participating in the November 16, 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States for presenting underage candidates.

According to INEC, it monitored the primaries conducted by political parties for nomination of candidates on September 12, 2019 and informed the public that 64 political parties participated in primaries in Bayelsa State and 59 in Kogi State.

But a statement signed by national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said out of these, 52 political parties for Bayelsa State and 49 for Kogi State respectively, submitted the list and personal particulars of their candidates at the close of nomination at 6pm on Monday, September 9, 2019.

“The commission also informed the public that from its preliminary review of the list and personal particulars submitted by the parties at the close of nomination, some of the governorship and deputy governorship candidates were below the minimum age prescribed by the Constitution and that the commission was considering further action.”

“By a letter dated September 13, 2019, the commission notified the concerned political parties of the invalidity of their nominations. In Bayelsa State, six of the nominated governorship and/or deputy governorship candidates were affected, while in Kogi State there were eight such nominees,” the statement said.

IENC disclosed that some of the affected parties have written the commission admitting their error and requesting to submit new nominees to replace the underaged ones.

“However, this was after the deadline for submission of nominations on September 9, 2019.

‘As such the Commission could not accept any fresh nominations. In like manner, since the parties did not submit valid nominations before the deadline, they cannot substitute the candidates on the grounds of death or voluntary withdrawal, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which assumes the prior existence of valid nominations.