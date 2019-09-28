Inside Kaduna House Of Torture: Victims Recount Ordeal

Details of the torture meted to persons forcefully detained in a purported Islamic Rehabilitation Centre in Kaduna State have emerged as the victims narrated their ordeals to journalists.

Contrary to the claims of the owners and operators that the centre was used for Islamic studies and rehabilitation of persons brought by their families, the victims who were rescued by the police on Thursday, described the place as a “house of horror and torture.”

While the police, which uncovered the house in Rigasa area of the state, said that there were over 300 children detained and chained on the legs as well as starved by the operators of the centre, it was discovered that some of them were adults, with university education.

One of the victims, who identified himself as Bello Hamza, said that he was supposed to be pursuing a Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics in South Africa when his family members brought him to the centre three months ago.

Another victim, Hassan Yusuf, a PhD holder in Energy Economics, said: “I have been here for two years. I just found myself here one morning two years ago. My extended family accused me of converting to Christianity just because I spent 16 years in the United Kingdom (UK) and married to a Briton.”

The centre named “Daru Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal”, LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt has been in existence for 30 years, and hosted among others, children between the ages of five and 10 years.

Some of them, it was further gathered, had stayed in the “school” for over 10 years.

When the police busted the “house of horror”, as the victims described it, some of the victims, who were described as stubborn by the mallam, who runs it, were in chains to prevent them from escaping.

The children said that they were forced to fast and also sexually abused.

In their account, the police said that they stormed the place following reports that people were being dehumanised and that the children among them were being indoctrinated.

While expressing shock over their findings, some of the victims, according to the police, were from Burkina Faso, Mali, and other African countries.

Hamza told journalists that he was tricked into the centre by his family members, where after his wealth and inheritance.

He said: “This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling, but engaging in homosexuality attracts no punishment.

“Within my short stay here, somebody had died as a result of torture. Others have died before my coming due to poor health and torture. They give us very poor food and we only eat twice a day; 11:00am and 10:00pm.

“They have denied me a lot of things here. I am a family man, I have responsibilities, but I am chained here not knowing what is happening to my family members,” he said.

Commenting on the police operation, the Kaduna State police commissioner, Ali Janga, said: “We received information that something was going on in this rehabilitation centre or Islamic centre. So, I sent my divisional police officer (DPO) here to check what was going on.

“On getting here, we discovered that this was neither a rehabilitation centre nor an Islamic school. You can see it yourself that children, some of whom were brought from neighbouring African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and others from across Nigeria. Most of them are even chained.

“These people are being used, dehumanised. You can see it yourself. The man who is operating this home claimed that parents brought their children here for rehabilitation. But, from the look of things, this is not a rehabilitation centre. No reasonable parent will bring his or her children to this place.

“So, we are going to investigate them and get to the root of the matter. We will find out the real motive behind this centre, and if they are found wanting they will be charged to court. But first, we are evacuating all the people from this place to our station and we will make announcement for parents to come and recover their children,” he said.

The children were later handed over to the state Ministry of Women Affairs while the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has waded into the matter.

NAPTIP director-general, Julie Okah-Donli, who spoke on the incident on Channels Television last night, said that the agency was interested in the matter. She said that once the police have completed their investigation, her organisation would ensure that the operators of the home are prosecuted.

She faulted the claims of the operators that it was a rehabilitation home while the inmates were brought into the place by their families.

According to her, the owners have no power to run a rehabilitation centre, adding that chaining the inmates was a step taken too far, even as she remarked that the children could have been victims of kidnapping.

But the mallam who claimed to be the operator of the home insisted that all they did in the place was to teach the inmates Islam. He admitted that some of the 300 people detained at the centre were chained.

He said: “Those chained are the stubborn ones who attempted to run away. Those who don’t attempt running away are not chained. Some were chained before and after settling down, they were freed.

“Most of them were brought by their parents from across Nigeria and others from outside the country. All those allegations of torture, dehumanisation, and homosexuality are false. We do nothing here other than teaching people Islam.

“They don’t do anything other than recitation of Qur’an, pray and worship God,” he insisted.

