I’ve No Plan To Dethrone Emir Of Kano-Ganduje
Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, described as falsehood, an allegation making the round that he is orchestrating a plan to clandestinely dethrone the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II.
Earlier, a Kano group, Renaissance Coalition, in a press statement signed by its spokesman, Ibrahim A Waiya, which was made available to the press on Thursday, in Kano, alleged that plans were under way by the Kano State government to transfer the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, to Bichi Emirate.
According to the statement, if the monarch resists the move, he would be dethroned.
However, the statement cautioned Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje against the plot, which is capable of destabilising the peace and stability being enjoyed in the state.
The group, in the statement, threatened that if the governor goes ahead with his plan, it would have no option than to compel the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Kano.
When contacted, Ganduje’s chief press secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, dismissed the allegation as false, adding that the state government is not planning to depose the Emir, insisting that there is no such plan.
He used the opportunity to call on those making the wild allegation against the governor to desist forthwith and allow peace to reign in the state.
