MACBAN Endorses Gov Bello For Another Term

The apex sociopolitical Fulani organisation, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has declared support for the second term aspiration of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The group made the declaration on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre in Lokoja.

The National Organising Secretary of the body, Alhaji Aliyu Saleh who briefed newsmen on the matter said they decided to back the Governor in view of his tremendous achievements in the security sector for the state.

He said the Governor has helped in laying to rest the hitherto intractable herders – farmers clashes in parts of the country and Kogi State, in particular, a gesture that he said has brought harmonious relationship among herdsmen and farmers.

He said the issue of kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling were also rife in Kogi State before the inception of the present administration but that they have become history because of the pragmatic measures that have been put in place by the Governor to checkmate the ugly trend.

According to Alhaji Saleh, previous governments had never found it expedient to include the Fulani in governance, a cry that has been addressed by the present administration which has appointed one of them as an aide on Fulani – Farmers Matters.

The Organising Secretary, therefore, said they are determined to mobilise their people and go round all Fulani settlements across the state to mobilise their people to vote the Governor in the November governorship poll.

“Besides we are done with Presidential Election where we mobilised massively for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is now time to mobilise for his first son and we will do it aggressively from one settle to the other to ensure we deliver the mandate overwhelmingly for the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello,” he emphasized.

Reacting to the development on behalf of the Governor, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr Abubakar Ohere expressed gratitude to the Fulani leadership for realising that Governor Bello is the best option for them.

He said the Governor’s administration was a moving train that deserves the involvement of all for him to sustain his beautiful programmes for Kogi State, noting that he was confident of a landslide victory for the APC in the November 16 governorship election.