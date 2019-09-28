Northern, Southern Leaders Differ On Livestock Project, Water Bill

Northern and Southern leaders have expressed opposing views on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) recently adopted by the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with all the governors of the 36 states of the federation as members.

While the northern elders see the NLTP as the most feasible solution to the recurring farmers/herders’ clashes, their southern counterparts deem it as an adoption of the disputed Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA) programme from the backdoor.

At its meeting last week, NEC announced a take-off budget of N100 billion for the NLTP.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, who disclosed it to State House correspondents after the monthly NEC meeting in Abuja, clarified that the NLTP was different from the RUGA settlement project which the government allegedly discarded because of opposition to it.

He said that NLTP was conceptualised by NEC as an intervention programme to stem the spate of clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country, adding that participation in the plan, which he wholly attributed to NEC, was by choice.

Umahi said that the federal government would not compel any state to adopt it.

Before the NEC parley, the Northern States Governors’ Forum had adopted the livestock transformation initiative, stating that it would help to curb the perennial farmers/herders’ clashes in the country.

But leaders of the South West, South East, South-South and the Middle Belt zones under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) yesterday described the NTLP as another name for the suspended RUGA settlement.

After a meeting in Abuja, yesterday, on the state of the nation, SMBLF asserted that government officials deceived Nigerians that the plan would stop open grazing for ranching, with option one in it providing for the establishment of corridors for migrant cattle with feeding and watering points along the routes.

In a statement jointly signed by Yinka Odumakin for South West, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South), and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the elders said that they were worried that instead of mobilising national consensus to confront the monumental tragedies confronting the country, the federal government had busied itself with policies that were divisive and smack of domination and conquest of sections of the country by one region.

They said: “Some of the unpopular policies include the following to which we restate our rejection: National Livestock (Cattle) Transformation Plan a.k.a RUGA, The meeting restates the rejection of SMBLF to the use of the collective resources of Nigerians to convert herdsmen, majority of whom are non-Nigerians, from nomadic to sedentary lifestyles while doing their private business that has nothing to do with the rest of us beyond being their market. It is akin to government making budgetary allocations to Coca Cola to produce drinks to sell to Nigerians.

“Apart from the plan not making any economic sense for the country, there are other fundamental problems it raises. There is the issue of citizenship which the unthoughtful exposition of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, revealed that Fulanis from all over Africa are going to benefit from the scheme.

“So, why are we closing our border with Benin Republic where there are many people of Yoruba origin there? Are the Igbos who are aborigines in Haiti to come to Nigeria without consular services? What is the contribution of those Fulani imports to the development of Nigeria to come and live on our resources when our citizens are the poorest on earth? Why is it difficult to apply common sense in our inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria?

“The above shows clearly that NLTP will only escalate the clashes between the indigenous communities and cattle settlers as experiences in Southern and Middle Belt areas of Nigeria have shown that the Fulani imports do not assimilate into the ways of lives of Nigerians in those parts of the country where they reside. They live apart from the locals and set up communities with alien culture that disrupts the cultural flow of the indigenes,” SMBLF said.

The group said that the subterfuge of the whole deal is exposed in that while government officials deceive Nigerians that the plan will stop open grazing for ranching option one in it provides for the establishment of corridors for migrant cattle with feeding and watering points along the routes.

“This is as stark as the lie that ‘livestock’ includes other sources of meat. The entire plan is about cattle and herdsmen. We, therefore, do not accept deception and are more persuaded to accept the declaration by senior special assistant on media to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu, who dismissed the distinction between NLTP and RUGA by Osinbajo as a mere semantic game.

“We do not accept the policy and we ask the federal government to allow those who are in cattle business establish ranches on their own under the guidelines and laws of the host state.

“Another conquest agenda in sync with NLTP is the vexatious Executive Bill titled: ‘A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria, Provide for the Equitable and Sustainable Redevelopment, Management, Use and Conservation of Nigeria’s Surface Water and Groundwater Resources and for Related Matter’, SMBLF said.

The bill seeks to abrogate all existing laws and institutions governing the management and control of water resources nationwide and replace them with new ones in a manner that gives the president, through the minister of water resources, the power to control the nation’s rivers (especially those that pass through more than one state), lakes and underground water.

It states: ”All surface water and groundwater wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people, the use of which is subject to statutory control. There shall be no private ownership of water but the right to use water in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

Commenting on the bill, the elders described it as “another land-grabbing move like RUGA by ethnic supremacists who are working against the unity of the country.

“Major rivers in Nigeria can be made available by federal law if the bill is passed to Fulani pastoralists and there is nothing the indigenous people within such vicinities can do about it. The police and the security agencies will be handy to enforce it and it will be another white farmers versus the African landowners’ scenario in Southern Africa during the apartheid season.

“It is a recipe for unending armed conflicts. It also means the federal government can, wherever it identifies a large body of underground water (aquifers), decide to open a ‘federal’ water scheme, and no one can stop Fulani cattle owners from taking over such places.

“The ‘all people’ in the bill also means that pastoralists from any part of Africa, as explained by Bauchi State governor can come and settle along the lush waterways of the middle belt and southern protected by Nigeria’s federal law to the detriment of the indigenes who have for centuries depended on their natural resources for their livelihood,” the group said, and called on all lawmakers from the south and middle belt to resist the bill.

The elders declared that they shall be keenly interested in developments around it.

In its reaction, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) challenged the Middle Belt and the Southern leaders to provide the best solution to the farmers/herders’ clashes since they were against the federal government’s intervention in livestock.

Through its national secretary, Mr Anthony Sani, ACF said that those who are against government’s support for ranches are the same people opposed to NTLP

He said that even though he does not know what the NTPL entails, he is sure that the Northern States Governors’ Forum must have studied it and found out that it will improve not only the quality and volume of the livestock, but will tame trespasses which bring about clashes between herders and farmers before they adopted it.

Sani said: “As I have been saying, the same group of people opposed to nomadic practices are the ones that are against government’s intervention in ranches despite knowing the fact that herders are landless and do not have the capacity and expertise needed for individual establishment of ranches.

“It is also the same groups of people who are opposed to RUGA that now oppose the National Livestock Transformation Plan. We, therefore, request them to suggest how best the clashes between herders and farmers should be managed for common good. This is because it is not enough to oppose open grazing, oppose ranches, oppose RUGA and oppose National Livestock Transformation Programme without suggesting any viable alternative approach that is acceptable to majority of the stakeholders in the interest of the economy and the nation,” Sani stated.