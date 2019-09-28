Okowa Mourns Demise Of Ex-SGF, Ufot Ekaette At 80

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed grief over the death former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Obong Ufot Ekaette.

Ekaette, who passed on at 80, served as Principal Secretary to former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom and pioneer Minister of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba on Friday, Okowa described late Ekaette as a “top-notch public administrator’’ who had a brilliant career in the Federal Civil Service, rising to become a Permanent Secretary.

He said that the demise of the former minister was a “tragic loss” to the people of Niger Delta and Nigerians, given his invaluable contributions to nation-building.

The governor condoled with the Ekaette family, the government and people of Akwa-Ibom over the death of the octogenarian former SGF, and said that “his wise counseling will be sorely missed’’.

“The late Ufot Ekaette would always be remembered for his remarkable contributions to the service of his country through his excellent public service.

“We also recall his outstanding contributions in entrenching lasting peace in the Niger Delta as former SGF and pioneer Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with his family, the government and people of Akwa-Ibom on the demise of the elder statesman and astute public service administrator.

“He will be strongly remembered for his outstanding contribution to public service in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor prayed that God Almighty should comfort the Ekaette family as well as all those who mourned him, and also grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.