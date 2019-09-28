Paucity Of Funds Threaten Nigeria’s Rail Revolution

Rail construction has always been a huge capital project carried out by countries essentially to ease transport system. However, where funds are not properly sourced, it becomes a problem to construct and manage effectively. In this report, EJIKE EJIKE writes on how paucity of funds is threatening the rail revolution in Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi recently revaeled that commencement of work at the Ibadan to Kano rail line have stalled after its approval by the Federal Executive Council due to non availability of loan for the project.

The project is part of the original plan of Lagos to Kano rail, and while Abuja to Kaduna has been completed and out to use, Lagos to Ibadan segment is almost nearing completion.

Amaechi, who explained that work will begin on Ibadan-Kano standard guage rail line as soon as loan is approved by China Nexim bank.

According to Amaechi, “The Ibadan to Kano has been awarded. The only thing that is delaying it is the loan. Once we get it, we will start from Kano to Kaduna and see how we will go from Ibadan to Ilorin.

“ If we do get the loan for Ibadan to Kano, we won’t have delays. We can then start quickly from Kano to Kaduna and Ibadan to Ilorin so we can quickly finish.”

This project is not the only one currently effected by lack of loan. On the coastal rail, he said “I am from Rivers state and it is important that we do that. We already applied for a loan. If we get the loan, will start the segment from Port Harcourt to Warri and from Benin to Onitsha. The loan will be from China but not China EXIM bank.”

Recall that the federal government approved the sum of $ 2 .3 bnillion for the development of a coastal rail line that will run through coastal states in the country.

Out of this fund, the sum , $ 1 . 8 billion would come as a loan from China , while the federal government would provide $ 500m as counterpart fund .

Amaechi , explained that the rail line would transverse Lagos , Delta, Anambra , Benin , Rivers and Cross River states, with connections to the central rail line that goes to Abuja .

According to him, “ The government has approved for us to seek a loan of $ 1 .8 billion to start work on the coastal rail . The coastal rail is from Lagos to Calabar. So we are taking the segment that starts from Port Harcourt to Warri to join the central line that goes to Abuja .

“ And then another segment that starts from Benin to Onitsha . But as it is going to Onitsha , it will join the central line again at Agbor . The Port Harcourt -Warri line will join the central line at Warri . The Benin -Onitsha line will join the central line at Agbor . They are all part of the coastal rail line, which is about $11 . 1 billion . ”

When asked to further explain the funding requirement for the coastal rail line project , Amaechi replied , “ The project fund is $ 2. 3 billion , but I said $ 1 .8 billion because Chinese banks, if they approve , will be providing that while we will look for $ 500 million , which will be the counterpart funding .”

The minister also explained what should be expected in the central rail line , as he noted that the federal government had given approval for the project as well .

Amaechi explained that “ There are other projects that are considered for construction. The one that we just got approval for from the cabinet is the central line , which begins from Abuja through Baruo , Itakpe and Lokoja; that has been approved . With a seaport to Warri approved .

“ However, in that case, the federal government is not borrowing any money , the SPV ( Special Purpose Vehicle ) will borrow the money . The federal government will contribute 15 per cent of the equity , the contractor will contribute 10 per cent of the equity and we will form the SPV that will borrow 75 per cent of the equity.

“The federal government will give a sovereign guarantee to enable them to get a quick loan. In turn , the contractor will give us a performance guarantee . The performance guarantee means that since you have concessioned this project to me after the completion , I will run the seaport and the rail line in such a way that I will pay back in 20 , 30 or 40 years time, depending on the agreement reached.

“ So, the repayment of the loan will be done by the SPV , the federal government will guarantee the loan and in turn the contractor will give us a performance guarantee . If it works out , that ’s a wonderful type of PPP and it was ingenious of the ministry to have done that .”

Meanwhile, management of some of the facilities, especially the Abuja to Kaduna rail has is also a cause for concern.

Stakeholders have called on the federal government, through the Ministry of Transportation to urgently attain to the decaying facilities at the Abuja-Kaduna train services.

LEADERSHIP investigations showed that the continuous cases of tickets racketeering may have decreased, but the infrastructures at the stations in Abuja are fast decaying without any attempt to replace or repay them.

With the increase in passengers at the Idu, Kubwa and Rigasa stations, the facilities have been over stretched and hence the need for urgent repairs and replacement.

The scanner at the Kubwa station has ceased to work, making workers to use manual methods, with all the attendant risks.

The air-conditioning at the lounge have either been turned off or damaged; seats are not always available for both passengers and workers and the toilets have become a mess.

While on an on the spot inspection of the facilities at the Abuja stations, the Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan’s led board of directors of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC expressed displeasure at the lack of maintenance culture of the management of the stations.

They complained about the heat at the lounge, lack of ventilation without proper replacement of items that have broken down.

Narrating his experience, one of the passengers, Adamu Mohammed said “Nigerians, we have a terrible attitude of bringing ourselves down. Most of us believe that we have to make others suffer for us to enjoy. We believe our prosperity only comes at the expense of others. The government official short-changes the government to get extra income to make a ‘better living’. A company employee short-changes his company. Even a shop attendant does the same to his master. In the end everyone loses. That’s our predicament.

“ The Kaduna-Abuja train service is a good example of this terrible phenomenon. At it is inception, the service was excellent, everything was working perfectly. Customers were satisfied. But this is the situation now.

I arrived Rigasa station 3:30pm to purchase a first class ticket. At commencement of sales, we were told that first class tickets ain’t available!

“I purchased a second class ticket and waited for boarding time. I had over two hours to wait. The waiting lounge is the place to pass time. The lounge was dirty, hot with most chairs broken. (someone must have cornered the maintenance budget to pay for some illicit expenditure).

“When I had need to use the toilets, I rushed to the males. I couldn’t believe my eyes, it was locked! I saw a worried looking passenger near the disabled persons convenience, I believe we were both having the same riot inside. One look at my face and he said someone is inside. Just be a little patient, just one person and you can let it out, I told myself. The toilet’s occupant came out looking more worried than both of us. There was no water inside and the place is a total mess. Instinct guided me to a nearby bush and I had a nice discharge. Now relieved, I just pitied whoever is responsible for the maintenance the day he shall be asked to pay back all the illicit gains, and lo, its coming.

“ It was now time to board, I got to my seat. What is with the heat? I realized the air conditioner is not on. May be they shall put it on. Everybody is sweating profusely. I disembarked to have some fresh air. I realized all the crowd around me are passengers complaining of the heat. So the one hour diesel to power the air conditioners is going to someone’s pocket?. Hard to believe, but this is my real experience and the situation now.”

While the solutions for the decaying facilities may not be insight, the Minister of Transportation, had said policemen would be mobilized to arrest those involved in ticket racketeering.

Amaechi said he had directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to deploy increase coaches capacity of the Abuja-Kaduna service, while we wait for the new once ordered already from China.

Also, the deployment of the electronic ticketing solutions has also been put in place as the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC has concluded the ticketing solution, initially advertised in August 2017 for the ticketing contract following which over 1000 companies applied.