Police Parade ‘Kill And Bury’ Kidnap Kingpins In Benue

Leader of the Benue kidnap and ritual syndicate, Iorwuese Ikpila, popularly known as Kwagh Akorom Menenge, yesterday, disclosed that they killed and buried people because their queen mother requested for blood of 20 victims.

Kpila, a 30-year-old man, equally confessed that he and his group have killed 16 people within the last three months.

The police, in Makurdi, paraded the suspected Ikpila and his conspirators, along with other suspected kidnappers, robbers and cultists, yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen at the Benue Police Command headquarters, Ikpila intimated that his late father, a native doctor, was the one who initiated him into the rituals.

He said the killings usually take place in his compound after charming the victims to make them weak. “Anytime we lure our victims into our den, we strangulate them with a rope and drain the blood to feed the Queen mother who promised us unlimited powers and wealth.

“The queen mother requested for 20 human bloods for us to achieve our quest for power. She is not an ordinary person and we don’t see her physically. “We who are in the ritual don’t normally get involved in marketing of the items taken from the victims.

“There is one man who gets the items and markets them,” he stated. Earlier, the police commissioner, Benue State Command, Mukaddas Garba, while briefing journalists, explained that they received information that a kidnap/robbery gang was operating within Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to him, he deployed a crack squad to the area for investigation and on 21/09/2019, at about 16:30hrs, the gang leader, one Iorwuese Ikpila, and five other suspects, all males of Mbagwaza council ward, Ushongo, were arrested in connection with the case.

He said the suspects confessed that they were armed robbers operating within Ukum, Kwande, Kastina-Ala and Ushongo Local Government Areas, who opted for kidnapping as a result of tight deployment of security operatives on the highways.

“They specified that the gang kidnapped 16 persons, robbed them of their vehicles, motorcycles and other belongings, killed their victims, buried the corpses and planted cassava on the graves as a way of covering the crime.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 16 shallow graves. Eleven corpses have been exhumed and identified by their family members.

A receiver of the properties stolen by this gang; one Shizoon Nyityo, also male of Zaki-Biam, has also been arrested.

“Items recovered from the suspects include; one locally made single barrel gun, a rope used by the gang members to strangle their victims and assorted charms.

“Investigation is still in progress,” he added.