Poll Commissioned By Democrats Shows Half Of Voters Back Trump’s Impeachment

A new poll shows that more than half of likely voters support opening an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

The poll, commissioned by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and obtained by CQ Roll Call, found voters supported an impeachment investigation by a margin of 54 per cent to 43 per cent.

With the majority of House Democrats coming out this week in support of an impeachment investigation, the DCCC “immediately went into the field to get a snapshot of the current sentiment,” Representative Cheri Bustos of Illinois, the DCCC chairwoman, wrote in an email to her caucus Friday night.

The results, if accurate, show that allegations that Trump asked the new president of Ukraine to investigate possible corruption involving the son of former Vice President Joe Biden may be resonating with the public.

After news of the Ukraine phone call were revealed last weekend, a wave of moderates, including those in competitive districts, came out this week in support of beginning an impeachment investigation, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry Tuesday. Democratic leaders have been trying to allay fears about the potential political cost some members may face at home, especially those who won districts Trump had carried in 2016 and helped flip control of the chamber.

Beyond simply opening an investigation, the poll found 50 per cent of voters supported “impeaching Trump and removing him from office,” while 44 per cent opposed going that far.

Two polling companies – ALG Research and GBAO Strategies – surveyed 1,013 likely November 2020 voters September 26-27 via an opt-in online panel.

Republicans have accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election by finding any reason to oust Trump from office.

Earlier Friday, an NBC/PBS NewsHour/Maris poll of 864 adults nationwide that was released Friday showed 49 per cent approved of starting an impeachment inquiry and 46 per cent disapproved. (dpa/NAN)