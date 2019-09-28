VP Osinbajo In The Eye Of The Storm

These are not the best of times for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Latest fillers from Aso Rock indicate that the VP is presently in the shadow of his own goal post. Since he assumed office with his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 29, 2015, this is the first time the professor of Law is finding himself in the arena of political discourse for the wrong reason. His integrity is under public scrutiny, and as it appears, it seems things are far more likely to get heated in the eye of the storm.

It started two weeks ago with the constitution of the Economic Advisory Council by President Buhari, followed by the president’s directive that some agencies under the vice president be reporting directly to him. For most political commentators, this was apparently a vote of no confidence passed by a president on his deputy.

The scenario in the seat of power, keen observers say, is a reversal of what the late reggae maestro, Bob Marley, meant in his song, ‘I Shot The Sheriff’. The thinking is that perhaps, this time around, it is the deputy that is being shot and not the sheriff himself. Religious and ethnic champions took advantage of the situation, with all sort of public commentaries renting the county’s media space.

On his part, the vice president, ever so calm and calculated, had maintained a dignified silence ever since it started until the latest allegations against his personal integrity saw him coming out, guns blazing.

Timi Frank, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who always prefers to be referred to as a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused the vice president of collecting N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the 2019 presidential election. He alleged that Osinbajo started having issues when the presidency discovered that he mismanaged N90 billion allegedly made available by the FIRS for 2019 election campaign purposes.

In the midst of all these, they were also allegations that Osinbajo mismanaged funds of the social investment programme. But the vice president came out to defend his office and integrity, declaring his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuations and falsehoods against his person and office.

Osinbajo who made this declaration in a tweet he personally authored regretted that in the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against him by a group of malicious individuals.

He tweeted: “The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously. I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods. I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”

Also, on the allegations of mismanaging the SIP funds, the office of the SIP issued a statement denying the claims. According to the statement aigned by the spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the office of the vice president had never been involved in financial transactions or the disbursement of funds for the Buhari administration’s National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs).

Akande said the Ministry of Budget and National Planning is in charge of all matters regarding financing, budgeting, procurement and disbursement of funds allocated and released for the N-SIPs. He said, “The funds allocated and released for the financing of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs) of the Buhari administration have been domiciled in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning from inception, and not in the Office of the Vice President or anywhere in the Presidency.

“The decision was taken very early in the implementation of the N-SIPs when President Muhammadu Buhari asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to oversee the schemes. The Vice President then instructed that, while the coordination of the scheme would be led by the Presidency through the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) under the Office of the Vice President (OVP), all matters regarding financing, budgeting, procurement and disbursement should be done by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.”

Consequently, Akande said that the ministry commenced the management of the financial components of the N-SIPs, adding that the ministry also serves as the secretariat of the steering committee that supervised the programme coordination, also responsible for presenting memos about the schemes each time that was required at the Federal Executive Council.

“This clarification is important amidst insinuations in some quarters regarding the amounts budgeted and released for N-SIPs, following media reports on the alleged involvement of the Vice President in financial matters. It can be categorically said that His Excellency, the VP Yemi Osinbajo has never been involved in any of such financial transactions.”

As it stands, political observers in the country say they are watching with consummate exactitude to see how the VP would wriggle out of what they allegedly described as the booby trap set for him by powerful forces working hard to get him out of the political equation ahead of 2023.