COVER STORIES
Why Nigeria Faces Severe Climate Problems – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in New York, United States of America (USA) explained why Nigeria was faced with serious climate challenges.
At a meeting with the Nigerian Youth Climate Group before his departure for Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), Buhari said that “Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert; Lake Chad is shrinking while population is exploding. It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country.”
The president’s views were contained in a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Femi Adesina.
Buhari lauded the youths for representing Nigeria at UNGA as climate change champions, adding that “it is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”
One of the leaders of the youth group, Esther Agbarakwe noted that “this is the first time we are seeing a president sit with us. It gives us hope. We young people understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”
She expressed delight over the support the group enjoys from the UN deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed and the Federal Ministry of Environment, stressing that “we are in it together.”
Another leader of the group, Hamzat Lawan, thanked President Buhari for signing the Not Too Young to Run Bill into law.
He said: “We seek solutions to problems in the Sahel region. If we provide solutions to the Sahel, the world will be at peace. You have announced the planting of 25 million tress and we the youths plan to match it.”
Lawan charged the federal government to reduce frivolous items on the recurrent expenditure list of the country’s budget to “increase our disposition to produce, ensure judicious expenditure process and to guarantee value-for-money.”
Meanwhile, President Buhari has departed New York for Abuja, where he is expected to arrive today. This was posted yesterday by the personal assistant to the president on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified twitter handle.
MOST READ
Nigeria Secures ICAO Council Membership
AHF Urge Countries To Commit Fund For AIDS, TB
Why You Should Avoid Skin-lightening Creams
Oyetola, Makinde Playing Deceptive Politics With LAUTECH, Says ASUU
Political Leaders Tasked On Increased Investment In Youths
Insurgency: Gov. Fintiri Reviews Allowances Of Vigilante to N45,000 Monthly
Rotary Club Of Apo Donates Borehole To Abuja Community
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Pilot Narrates 3-Day Ordeal With Plane Hijackers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Border Closure – Immigration
- NEWS23 hours ago
Financial Times Hosts Nigerian Young Professionals, Advocates For Inclusive Devt In Africa
- NEWS23 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail PMB Over Welfare Package For Retired Soldiers
- POLITICS24 hours ago
MACBAN Endorses Gov Bello For Another Term
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail President Over Welfare Package
- NEWS14 hours ago
NCAA Bars Carriage Of MacBook PRO Inflight
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
NISA Decries Restriction Of Seafarers In Gulf of Guinea