Woman of Substance- Stay True To Yourself – Bukola

Bukola Oriola is a recipient of the 2009 Minnesota Women’s Press Change Maker award, an author and a presidential appointee on the US advisory council on human trafficking. She is today’s woman of substance

Early life

I grew up among boys. When I was growing up, some of my classmates called me a boy in a girl. It was because my siblings were my closest friends and I played with boys. In fact, I was their goalkeeper whenever they were playing football. When I was 12, my parents had another girl, but I was already a tom boy. I was the second child among six children.

I started my formal education at a community evening class where the teacher taught us ABCs and 123s. I think that I did that for a while before I was formally enrolled at Ajeromi Primary School in Ajegunle. I spent one year there, then moved to African Church Primary School, Abesan, Ipaja when my parents relocated to Shagari Estate, Ipaja.

I also started my secondary education at Abesan High School but left before the end of the first term because I gained admission into Command, Ibadan, a boarding school where I spent five years, and later transferred to Government College, Ikorodu, where I finished my secondary school education. Afterwards, I went to The Polytechnic, Ibadan where I received my Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication.

My parents did not have a lot of education, my mom only had a primary education while my father had secondary education, but they loved education so much and instilled the value of education in us, their children. So, I couldn’t stop at OND.

Finally, I graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree with a focus on Community Leadership and Diversity from the Metropolitan State University, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States two years ago. Mind you, I was the last to graduate among my siblings.

Early career

Well, my first job was working as a sales clerk after my secondary education for a brick making outfit at Jakande Estate, Ipaja. I only did it for one month before I lost interest in the job. Then, I worked at two nursery and primary schools before I gained admission into The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Just before I graduated, I started my journalism career at the Defunct National Interest Newspaper and I remember my first byline. It was an event at the Federal Palace Hotel with the then Governor of Enugu State, Governor Chimaroke Nnamani in 2000.

There were high and lows on the job as a journalist, but I was a resilient individual, and quick to make connections with colleagues, because I was not afraid or shy to ask for help. Some of my colleagues on the education beat were really helpful. They helped me to know what was happening on the beat and also guided me while writing. I also had editors and senior colleagues who supported me to perform at my best. I enjoyed journalism and I will always be a communicator no matter what.

Challenges

My first main challenge was working without being on the staff list or payroll at National Interest Newspaper for several months. After a while, I left for a magazine that was published in the U.K. but featured Nigeria, however, after one month, it didn’t work out so I went back to National Interest Newspaper. However, after speaking with the editor about having me on the staff list, he said the only option he had was Industrial Attachment opportunity. I took it because I would be on the payroll, plus, I would have bylines by writing and honing my skills.

The opportunity did not last, so I moved on to New Age Newspaper, now defunct too. I enjoyed a lot of support but I had a share of my challenges there too. One of the interns working with me wrote a story about LASU students that I published but the students were not happy with the article so they came to the office to fight with me, but luckily, I was not in the office at the time they came.

Sometimes, I slept at the office to produce the education pages on Sundays, but for me rather than seeing challenges, I was seeing learning opportunities, and I think, those tough training helped me today.

Books

I started publishing my own books in 2009 when I published my first Memoir, “Imprisoned: The Travails of a Trafficked Victim”. Since then, I have published nine additional books and one magazine called L Magazine (meaning Lipstick, Lip Balm and Literacy). I will share a little about L Magazine. It is not your traditional magazine, rather, it’s a resource material for prospective and published authors. It focuses on the process of book publishing and marketing rather than the content of the book. It was also a product from a Facebook Live tragedy on book marketing with two published authors that I helped through the process of publishing their books. So the magazine hopes to offer help to someone willing to publish a book but don’t know how to or a published author struggling with how to market his or her book.

Political roles

Currently, I am a presidential appointee. I was appointed first by President Barack Obama in 2015 to serve on the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and was reappointed by President Donald Trump in 2018. It’s a two-year term each, so I am getting close to ending my second and last term on the Council. The role of the Council is to advise the federal government on policies related to human trafficking.

Philanthropy

Philanthropy to me is to do good. Do what you can in your own little way. I think the belief of the public is that you must have a lot of money to be philanthropic, however, in my own opinion, you can be philanthropic no matter your financial status because philanthropy is not just about giving physical cash. Time is money, so volunteering, for example, is philanthropy. I am involved in philanthropy through volunteering and giving. In fact, one of my philanthropic goals is to support students, so I am currently asking Nigerian students to visit Adeshola Dexie Education Fund (ADEF) to participate in an opportunity to get support for their education as the schools are resuming. I may not be able to pay for someone’s school fees, but may be able to pay for their transportation or books. I am doing this in honor of my parents who loved education, but never had the opportunity. Plus, I was also a recipient of David Oyedepo’s Education Scholarship when I gained admission into The Polytechnic, Ibadan. This is my little way of paying back.

Mentoring

Mentoring is a great way to teach and learn. As the mentor, you learn from your mentee, just like the mentee learns from the mentor. There are some mentors that you may not have physical contact with and you can still learn a lot from them. I have mentors in books or even on TV either for my life skills or my career. I have several people that I mentor directly and indirectly. There are people I mentor who are my team members and there are some who are acquaintances, and there are many, who enjoy my mentorship through some of my online and offline programs.

Inspiration

First, the Holy Spirit inspires me, because I don’t think I can do anything or overcome any challenge without His inspiration. When it comes to my career, the one person I will like to mention is Oprah Winfrey. I see myself as the next Oprah and even take it a mile further. I really like her style of storytelling. It is very unique and inspirational. That is what I want. I want to lift people up. I want people to believe in themselves, and I want people to turn around from a tragic experience with hope to inspire others.

Legacy

Never to stop learning, doing good, and staying true to yourself, even if it means standing alone. I believe that God with one is a majority.

My last words are that I am a Coca-Cola lover and will like to connect with Coca-Cola Nigeria to do great things together by giving Nigerians hope through inspiring stories.