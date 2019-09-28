World Rabies Day: Ondo Govt To Mark Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination

The Ondo State Government says it wil mark this year’s World Rabies Day with free anti-rabies vaccinationacross the state.

The News world Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Veterinary/Rabies Day is celebrated on Sept. 28, annually.

”Rabies is described as a deadly transmissible disease from animal to human with no treatment,” the government said in a statement in Akure.

The statement was issued by the Head of Information Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Bolu Ajijo, and signed by Dr Adebayo Ehinmowo, the Chairman of state organising committee for 2019 World Rabies Day.

It stated that the ministry in conjunction with the state chapter of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) will hold an Award Nite on Sept. 28, with a lecture titled “Vaccinate to Eliminate”.

“Ondo State government will be embarking on free anti-rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats in all the government’s veterinary clinics and hospitals across the state as from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4,’’ it said.

The statement enjoined residents in the state to take advantage of the opportunity to take their pets to government veterinary clinics and hospitals nearest to them for vaccination against this incurable disease. (NAN)