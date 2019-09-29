Experts Call For Airport Upgrade To Promote Tourism

Experts in the aviation industry have called on African governments and stakeholders to upgrade airports in order to boost tourism as well as create jobs in the country.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the African Travel Market in Lagos, Director of Government, Legal and Industry Affairs of African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Aaron Munetsi said Africans don’t appreciate what they have here, stating that most Africans visit countries outside Africa which is so alarming.

He said exploring Africa will help boost Africans revenue and traffic, noting “Nigeria alone is very hospitable and I have never seen any country as hospitable as Nigeria”.

While speaking Munetsi emphasised on the development of the aviation sector as there is need to figure out the constraints and also deal with it. He explained that the aviation industry is one of the important sector that need to be taken seriously though African Airlines are trying but haven’t implemented the right standard.

Munetsi who lamented on not adhering strictly to aviation policies and procedures said this could hamper growth within the aviation sector saying. He said “Nigeria does not need airlines nor airports first but need to have good aviation policies and procedures.

“Africa has all it takes but haven’t strengthened its airlines as well and built enough airports for easy connectivity. There are 62 airlines, 817 aircraft, 419 airports and 88 million number of passengers as at 2018 compared with the number of airlines and airport the British have. Meanwhile there is need to upgrade our airports, airlines and aviation as a whole” he said.