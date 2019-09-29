Gov. Ishaku, Mamman Mourn Death Of Taraba REC.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has regretted the death of the Resident Independent National Electoral (INEC) Commissioner Taraba state office Alhaji Ba Baas Yusuf said the electoral body lost a dedicated servant.

Alhaji Yusuf died in Maiduguri Borno state in a Hospital after a long illness.

The director of information INEC Taraba state Mr. Febian Yame confirm to LEADERSHIP that the INEC commissioner died on Saturday night in Maiduguri after a long illness.

The governor while commenting on the death of Yusuf has created a vacuum in the commission that would hardly be filled.

Ishaku who spoke through his senior special assistant on media and publicity Bala Dan Habu prayed that God should grant Yusus internal rest, he urge the family to conceive the death of Yusuf in good faith.

Also lamenting on the death of the REC, the minister for power, federal republic of Nigeria Mallam Mamman also expressed deep sympathy and grief on the death of the REC.

Sale who spoke through his media aid Aeron Atimas expressed further condolences with the family for the great loss. He described the deceased as a gentleman who tried to give his best for the country and prayed that God may repose his soul.