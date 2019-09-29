Hope Rises For Rehabilitation Of Nigeria’s Oil Refineries

The latest task to local engineers and original builders of Nigeria’s frail refineries by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari, has raised enthusiasm and hope that the country would soon truly become net exporter of petroleum product and attain self-sufficiency writes CHIKA IZUORA.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director (GMD) Mele Kyari, last weekend during a facility tour of the Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company, told Nigerians that full rehabilitation of the plants would commence January, 2020.

He went further to assure that the nation’s refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna will refine crude oil at optimum capacity come 2022.

A statement by the corporation’s group general manager, Group Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, said the NNPC helmsman’s visit to the refinery was part of his commitment to ensure that the nation’s refineries deliver value. Kyari said making the refineries to operate at optimal capacities was a mandate that NNPC as a corporation would leave no stone unturned to actualise, adding that timely delivery of the asset was a priority.

He said, “We will stick to time, we will deliver this project by 2022. We will commence actual rehabilitation work in January. We will do everything possible between October and December to close out all necessary conditions for us to deliver on that project. I believe that with the support that we have from the shareholders – government of this country, the entire staff of this company and the contractors, I believe it is doable and we will deliver the project.”

To get work started, he tasked the contractors on the need to consider their reputation as the most critical element in business processes and engagements. Kyari said, “It’s no longer about business now, but a reputational issue. For the original builders of the refinery, Tecmmont, Eni/NAOC and NNPC, let us be conscious of the fact that our reputation is at stake as far as this project is concerned.

“The NNPC leadership has promised this country that our refineries will work, therefore, we must work not to disappoint over 200 million Nigerian stakeholders.” He also challenged the PHRC management to ensure that the nation’s indigenous engineers and other professionals working in the refinery were fully engaged to participate actively during the rehabilitation exercise and own the process.

However, whether this is a political statement as has been expressed by his predecessors or real intent to save Nigeria billions of dollars spent on products importation as embedded in the change mantra of the present administration would be manifest in the three months when 2019 would wound up.

Refining Project In Nigeria

Historically, refining in Nigeria began a decade after oil was discovered in the oil-rich Niger Delta region in the 1950s. Initially starting out in 1965 with a refining capacity of 38,000 barrels per day (bpd), Nigeria’s refining capacity grew over the years and is considered the fourth largest in Africa. The nameplate capacity of 445,000 bpd is done by four refineries strategically located in Rivers, Delta and Kaduna but inspite of having a nameplate capacity that should meet domestic demand, Nigeria still imports over 80 per cent of refined products to meet its current needs.

Unlike the production of crude, the production of refined products has been suboptimal and Nigeria has consistently struggled to keep its refineries functioning optimally. The outlook for refining has been tainted with uncertainty due to the adverse effects of subsidies, poor maintenance and general operational failure.

According to data obtained from PwC, Nigeria consumes over 17 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also called petrol annually. Transportation and power are the major drivers of demand for PMS in the country. Imports currently account for over 90 per cent of PMS supplied in the country and this is likely to continue in the future, with growing population and cross border smuggling.

Imported PMS is primarily sourced from North Western Europe and United States. West Africa consumes over 22 billion litres of PMS annually and imports currently account for over 90 per cent of PMS supplied to the region.

Also, Nigeria consumes over three billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or Diesel annually. The erratic state of the country’s power sector has been the major driver of AGO demand. The power sector is currently plagued by a plethora of challenges, increasing the demand for self-generation options such as AGO-powered generators and imports currently account for about 60 per cent of AGO supplied in the country.

On the other hand West Africa consumes about 11 billion litres of AGO annually. Imports currently account for over 70 per cent of AGO supplied to the region. Furthermore, Nigeria consumes over 400 million litres of aviation fuel annually, most of which is primarily sourced from the United States. In 2014, Nigeria was the 2nd largest importer of US aviation fuel in the world. Imports account for 100 per cent of the aviation fuel supplied in Nigeria due to the inability of existing refineries to produce the fuel.

Failed Promises

It is on record that no one out of the former GMD’s of the NNPC since 1993 has delivered on the promise to rehabilitate the country’s four refineries, despite billions spent on turnaround maintenance (TAM) contracts. Last Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) done on the refineries were at least 10 years ago, LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt.

TAM is a planned partial or full shutdown of one or more units of the refinery for inspection, repair, and maintenance of equipment to ensure safe and efficient operations. Available records shows that between 1993 and 2016, the federal government, through the NNPC, may have spent about $6.065 billon on the rehabilitation of the four refineries at various times.

Between 1993 and 1998, during the Ernest Shonekan-led Interim National Government and the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led Transitional administration, the NNPC had Chamberlin Oyibo (1993-1995) and Dalhatu Bayero (1995-1999) as GMDs and both reportedly spent about $308 million for the repair of the refineries during the period.

Again, between 1999 and 2007, about $1.67 billion was spent on the repair of the refineries which did not include about $39.7 million said to have been voted by the Abdulsalami Abubakar administration in the 1999 transition budget prepared for incoming Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

During the period, the NNPC, under the Jackson Gaius Obaseki (1999-2003) and Funsho Kupolokun (2003–2007) as GMDs, awarded various TAM contracts. The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Audit Report 1999-2004 revealed no money was released by the government for TAM between 2002 and 2004, but information indicated that a total of about $2.06 billion was spent during the period.

Former NNPC’s GMD, Funsho Kupolokun, once described the country’s refineries as the ‘proverbial bottomless pit’, apparently for gulping so much resources without any commensurate result. Out of about $1.74 billion spent between 1999 and 2016 on the refineries, Mr. Kupolokun said about $1 billion was spent on TAM. When Abubakar Yar’adua succeeded Mr. Kupolokun as GMD of NNPC between 2007 and 2009 and during his tenure, the Umaru Yar’adua administration 2008-2010 shut down all the refineries for a comprehensive TAM.

Then in 2015, on assumption of office as NNPC GMD, Ibe Kachikwu described the refineries as scraps, saying that about $500 million would be required to fix all of them. Kachikwu, then fixed December 2019 as the deadline for all the refineries to attain full production capacity to end fuel importation in the country, and that original builders of the refineries from Japan and Italy demanded about $297 million for the TAM on the refineries.

Because NNPC could not afford the high cost, he said the companies opted out of the contract and to cut cost the NNPC mobilised its engineers and local oil servicing firms to carry out the TAM at below $10 million. In 2016, about $50 million was voted for the same purpose. Despite all the expenses, the operating capacities of the refineries remained abysmally low, between zero and 20.66 per cent of the combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day. Later he shifted the deadline.

During an interview on the BBC World Service programme, HardTalk, Kachikwu vowed to resign his appointment if the refineries failed to work to end reliance on importation of products by 2019. The refineries did not work and Kachikwu refused to resign rather in the later days of his tenure, he again shifted the deadline to 2020, when he expected the refineries to refine about 1.1 million barrels per day.

Experts say it is the standard global best practice for TAM to be conducted routinely on refineries every three to five years to keep them functional at optimal productivity capacity. Data obtained from the NNPC showed that the new Port Harcourt Refinery has undergone TAM only thrice since it was inaugurated in 1989. The last TAM was in 2000.

The old Port Harcourt Refinery commissioned in 1965 has only undergone a major rehabilitation work in 1989, with the first and only TAM conducted in 1998. The TAM in Warri Refinery was last carried out in 2004. Despite the TAMs, the refineries’ utilisation capacities have remained abysmally low. Statistics from the NNPC monthly Financial and Operations Report for May 2019 showed the average capacity utilisation of the three refineries at Warri and Port Harcourt stood at about 5.84 percent.

Capacity Of The Refineries

The NNPC has four major refineries, two in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which combine to form the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) with a combined installed capacity of 210,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd); the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) with an installed capacity of 110,000 bpsd; and the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) with an installed capacity of 125,000 bpsd. All the refineries have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day.

As uncertainty continues to surround their proposed rehabilitation, Nigeria’s refineries extended their losses, recording an operating deficit of N133.9 billion from January 2018 to January 2019. According to data compiled from NNPC, within a thirteen month period, the three refineries incurred a combine operating deficit of N133.9 billion.

In spite of promises by successive governments to improve the performance of the refineries and commit significant resources to their rehabilitation, the four refineries continue to operate at zero percent capacity utilisation, as data from NNPC 2019 monthly bulletin showed.

Counting Cost Of Importation

Data obtained from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol valued at N2.289 trillion was imported in the country in 2018. According to the report, a total of N802.4 billion was imported in the first quarter of the year, N744.28 billion in the second quarter and N742.82 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

Also, latest data from China’s General Administration has revealed that Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil and gas producer, imported its first consignment of petrol from China of about 51,000 mt in January 2019. According to reports from S&P Global Platts, Nigeria was the fourth-largest buyer of Chinese gasoline in January and also the only buyer outside Asia last month.

Platts noted Nigeria was the second country in Africa to have received gasoline from China, with the first being Togo that got 50,000 mt of petrol in April 2018. The report noted that PetroChina, China’s largest petrol exporter, had in 2018 set up an office in Nigeria, which could possibly point to the first gasoline cargo landing in the country.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the nation’s oil and gas industry have reiterated that total deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry would unlock the huge private investment potentials in the sector, stimulate sustainable growth, eliminate the over N1.4 trillion spent by government on subsidy payment, which could be used to develop other sector of the economy.

Director-general, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf said that perhaps the biggest burden on the economy today is the petroleum subsidy regime. Yusuf said the government should encourage private sector players to take over the downstream sector of the petroleum business. “When this is done, most of the challenges we see as regards subsidy, refineries and others will be adequately addressed.

Alhaji Debo Ahmed, Western Zone Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) urged government to liberalise and enforce total deregulation of the downstream sector to boost the country’s economic growth. Ahmed said that deregulation remained the best option to move the economy forward, adding that full deregulation would bring in investments into the sector.

He said that only deregulation would encourage the establishment of private refineries in the country. According to him, government should summon the courage to fully deregulate and remove subsidy totally to open the market for investors. “If government likes, they can introduce gradual removal of subsidy but it should not go beyond 6 to 18 months period. If fully deregulated with rules, you will have the serious investors coming in to invest adequately,” he said.