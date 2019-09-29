Miyetti Allah Backs Kogi Gov’s Re-election Bid

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday adopted the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The national organising secretary of the group, Aliyu Saleh who made the announcement at a news conference in Lokoja, directed the Fulani in the state to immediately embark on a campaign for the re-election of Bello, who is the governor flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saleh said the group decided to support the governor because he has provided a secure environment for Fulani to operate in the state.

“We are also supporting the governor for approving free Contagious Bovine Plurol Pheneumonia (CBPP) vaccination for over 23, 000 cows belonging to our members in the state,” he said.

The group also commended Bello for putting in place measures which led to reduction in clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

It also stated that the governor had given its members a sense of belonging by appointing one of them into his cabinet and by making their leaders to be members of the traditional councils at the state and local government levels.

The national organising secretary, who was flanked by the state chairman of MACBAN, Umaru Jaido, also said that they decided to endorse Bello’s candidature because of their love for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abubakar Ohere, the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, who received the endorsement document on behalf of the governor, thanked the group for adopting Bello as its candidate.

Ohere described Bello as a leader with a large heart, saying that his priority has always been to provide security for all, irrespective of tribe and religion.

He said Bello decided to include Fulani leaders in the traditional council to reduce communal clash, especially between farmers and herders.

While thanking the association for the endorsement, the commissioner said the gesture would propel Bello to do more for the people of the state.