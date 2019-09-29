Political Leaders Tasked On Increased Investment In Youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked political leaders to invest in the younger generation to enable them compete with their peers in a world driven by technology.

Obaseki said this during the Sunday Service at the Firm Foundation Church International in Benin City, Edo State capital, at the weekend.

He described Nigeria as a young nation populated with youths, noting that the bulk of investment and policies should be focused on the youth to enable them define the future of the country.

“As Nigeria turns 59, we must invest in the younger generation. The country must ensure that youths are empowered and prepared for the future. We need to give them quality education, build the necessary infrastructure for them to operate and reposition them for the technology-driven world ahead,” Obaseki said.

He added that Nigeria is growing despite its challenges, as the country has enjoyed 20 years of uninterrupted democracy, noting, “We are on the right path and we will overcome. We should not despair because Nigeria is a great country; we have made some mistakes but we will get it right.”

Governor Obaseki tasked Nigerians to join hands to build the country as government alone cannot provide the needed change.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, who was part of the governor’s entourage to the service, said Nigeria was going through a period of transition with the potential to be greater than it currently is.

He commended that the development agenda of the Obaseki-led administration, noting, “I have seen positive changes in Benin City in terms of sanity and infrastructural development. I have seen roads and new shopping malls. By building on the structure laid by your predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I believe we are on the right trajectory as a state.”

Earlier, Lead Pastor, Firm Foundation International, Pastor Kay Benson -Akhigbe in her sermon, entitled “What time is it,” said she has seen a better Edo State under Governor Godwin Obaseki.

She prayed for the governor, members of his cabinet, the state and the country as Nigeria turns 59.