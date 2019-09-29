 Residents Tasks Akeredolu On Moribund Industries

Residents of Akoko in Ondo State have tasked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the need to resuscitate the moribund industries in the area for the growth of economy and development of the state.

They stated that as the governor was making frantic on roads and school rehabilitation in the state, such should be extended to the moribund industries many of which were inaugurated by late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, the first civilian governor of the state.

The duo of Chief Ladi Bello, a community leader from Akunu Akoko East Local Government and Barrister Bayode Awe from Okeagbe Akoko North West Local Government Area in an interview with newsmen, observed that the state could be transformed from civil service state to industrialised state if the moribund factories and industries can be revived.

They cited few of such insolvent industries like Alpha D factory, Ikare Akoko; Ceramic factory, Ifon; Nirowi Wood factory, Ondo; Oluwa Glass factory at Igbokoda, among others would provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state and boost the revenue generation of the state.

They noted that small scale industry loan scheme need to be put in place for entrepreneurs to allow them establish and help the economy to grow.

They commended the state governor for massive road projects going on and that of schools that were being rehabilitated in the state.