59th Independence: Better Nigeria Is Here – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has foreseen the emergence of a better and new Nigeria because the days of her enemies and challenges are numbered.

Osinbajo emphatically declared that the “day of freedom” has come for the country as she marks her 59th Independence anniversary tomorrow.

In his speech at an interdenominational church service held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, yesterday, as part of activities heralding the country’s 59th Independence celebration, the vice president said that “the noise we hear are the last gasps of our nation’s defeated foe.”

He said that “God has promised through the mouths of His trusted prophets that He is giving us a New Nigeria! May I announce to you today that God is ready to take us into the Promised Land, the New Nigeria.

“And we must remember that God, the Almighty God is the builder of nations, that God controls the destinies of nations and their people. Psalms 24:1 says that ‘the earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness, the world and those who dwell therein,” he stated.

According to him, God promised the children of Israel that He would take them from bondage, suffering and slavery into the Promised Land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

“By the hand of Joshua, God brought His promise to pass. They got to the Jordan and as their feet touched the water, the Jordan was separated and they walked on dry land across the Jordan.

“They got to Jericho, a well-fortified city and they did not fire a shot, they brought down the walls of Jericho by a shout. Thereafter, when they were about to take the Promised Land, after Moses had asked that some go and spy out the land, some of those who went to spy said that it would be impossible to take the city, impossible to enter the Promised Land. However, Caleb and Joshua had a different spirit, and they said that because God had promised and because He could do it, all the problems were just bread, mere bread to be eaten by the children of Israel.

“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of separation, but the joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready to fulfil His promise,” Osinbajo said.

The vice president further said that “the New Nigeria is here, and each and every one of us, our families, our friends, all of us, will eat the pleasant fruits of this land.

“God Almighty has taken away the protection of the enemies of this nation. He has taken away their powers, the noise we hear, the turbulence we experience, are the last gasps of a defeated foe. The day of freedom is at the door,” he told the audience.

On his part, former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria on the country’s 59th Independence anniversary, saying that “I pray that God will preserve the nation and help her fulfil and achieve her prophetic destiny.”

He charged the police to restore law and order in the country so that next year’s celebration would be hitch-free.

Gowon said: ”In the midst of the various inflicted challenges in Nigeria today, we can come together in the unity of faith to salvage the nation from its woes.

“I believe Nigeria is specially favoured by God and I am confident that God who preserved it in the past will do it again if only we can continue to fervently pray and do what is right and good before Him and fellowmen and women.

“Prayer still remains the key to salvaging our personal family and national challenges but we must appreciate those who are committed to ensuring law and order, peace and stability in our nation and ask them to resolve to do more to ensure the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“For the police, army and other security agencies, this is the charge; you have to make sure that by the next Independence celebration, there is no disorder in this country.

“I strongly believe that there is hope for our great nation through our collective prayers, hard work, selfless and transparent leadership, and patriotic citizenry. By the grace of God, Nigeria shall fulfil her destiny. We should not be discouraged; we are at the threshold of a breakthrough and the dawn of history. Under our collective watch and prayer, Nigeria shall recover and rise again,” Gowon said.