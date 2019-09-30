6 Inland Dry Ports Yet To Begin Operation 13 Years After Concessioning

Thirteen years after the federal government approved the concessioning of six Inland Container Depots (ICDs) also known as dry ports they are yet to begin operation in any part of the country.

The ICD is an equivalent of a seaport but located in the hinterland to receive containers by either rail or road from the seaports for examination and clearance by the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS).

The dry ports in Nigeria, when completed, are to have loading and off-loading equipment for handling containers and general cargoes and are expected to bring shipping services to the door steps of shippers across the country. They are also to assist in decongesting the seaports and make them more user-friendly.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the commencement of Inland Container Depot (ICD) project in six locations in the country under “Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) agreement” on March 15, 2006. The project was gazetted vide Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No.30 volume 94 on May 21, 2007.

The six firms had locations in Erunmu, Ibadan for the South West; Isiala-Ngwa, Abia (South East); Funtua, Katsina and Zawachiki, Kano (North West); Heipang, Jos (North-Central)), and Jauri, Maiduguri (North East).

The facilities were won by Eastgate Inland Container Terminal Ltd for Isiala-Ngwa, Abia State with a capacity of 50,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) while Catamaran Logistics Ltd was to handle a 50,000 TEU Ibadan ICD, Dala Inland Dry Port Ltd won a 20,000 TEU facility for Kano. Also, Duncan Maritime Services won the 20,000 Jos ICD and Equatorial Marine Nigeria Ltd won the Funtua, Katsina ICD with 10,000 Container Freight Station while Migfo Nigeria Ltd won the 10,000 Maiduguri Container Freight Station.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the ICDs which have capacities to stimulate economic growth in the hinterland are yet to begin operation since they were concessioned.

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port has, however, begun operation since January 2018 when President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned it.

Last month, the Abia State government deployed excavators to clear the site to the pave way for further actions that will help contractors provide electricity, water and roads around the site of the ICD in Isiala-Ngwa. This came 13 years after the federal government approved the dry port.

Before the excavation work, the project witnessed two groundbreaking ceremonies without any taking off.

Although, the Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano has remained non-functional because it was not declared port of origin or destination, it was gathered that the agreement for the dry port was signed in 2006 but had not been completed because of certain challenges.

The ICD had gone through the processes from technical to financial but only awaiting declaration by the government to commence operation as port of origin and destination. If such declaration is made according to the promoters of the dry port, within six months, they would put equipment and whatever is required for full operation to commence.

According to the promoters, the only thing that would make the dry port to be recognised as a port and for goods to be consigned to it from any location across the world and be duly accredited by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development is for it to given the status of a port of origin and destination.

A maritime expert said that the Kano Dry Port has a 20,000 TEU capacity and enjoys more economic advantages based on the commercial nature of Kano and its proximity to rail lines. If approved, the dry port would be sitting on 200 acres of land donated by the state government.

The Jos ICD has been completed to 70 per cent level. The construction of a railway, access roads and provision of electricity to link the container depot remain the factors stalling its commencement of operation.

Located on a 34-hectare land at Heipang in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, the dry port is expected to service eight states: Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kaduna in the North Central and North East zones as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, since 2006 when Migfo Nigeria Ltd won the 10,000 TEU ICD, nothing tangible has been on its development. The ICD was supposed to provide a stacking area, container warehouse, freight station, rail sidings, and interchange complex, among others.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has threatened to withdraw the licences of concessioners which were yet to develop their dry ports, as the development had stalled the agency’s transport roadmap.

The executive secretary of NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, stated that “we have given the last warning to the concessioners of the drive belt that if they don’t develop the ports in six months, we will cancel the contracts.”

Bello explained that the agency was aware that some of the dry ports were going through political interference, but added it had become necessary to give a deadline for their development in order to avoid wastage of resources already invested.

Bello further explained that “it is important not to build ports for political reasons as it will not be viable and would be wasted, noting that every port is as important as the goods and cargo it attracts.

“Every port built now must be multi-modern approach, with train services, road and other modern facilities as this will solve the problems currently being experienced with the Apapa Port, where we have port built for 30 million tonnes and now the port is handling 80 million tonnes, thereby being overstretched.”