A/Ibom Recruits 300 Vigilantes To Enforce Environmental Laws

The Akwa Ibom state Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency said it has recruited over 300 vigilante members to enforce environmental laws within Uyo, the state capital and other major cities across the state.

The chairman of the agency, Prince Ikim disclosed this while fielding questions from “Sanitation Watch”, a radio programme on Comfort 95.1FM, Uyo.

“As an agency of the state government, we have tried our best to sensitize our people against the menace of road-side trading, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and littering.

While some residents have shown high level of cooperation, a lots more are still working against the laws. To this end, over 300 officers of the Vigilante group of Nigeria(VGN) have been recruited and added to the Enforcement team of the Agency. From October 3rd, those officers of the VGN will resume duty at different bits (dump points) and any defaulter of the environmental laws will be made to face the full weight of the law,” Ikim added.

Speaking on the attitude of the enforcement team, Ikim said: “The officers of the VGN have just returned from a compulsory training which was held at Police Training College in Nonwa, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. They have been properly trained on courtesy, intelligence gathering, regimentation, counter-terrorism and even anti-kidnapping, so I expect them to display high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.”