Aisha Buhari’s Absence In Villa Not Due To Infighting – Presidency

Contrary to speculations, the Presidency has declared that the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari’s absence from the country for about two months was not due to infighting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The clarification came from her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna amidst rumours that she had of late been unable to take charge of certain matters within the villa.

Haruna, who debunked the insinuations, said that the president’s wife has the freedom to travel to wherever she wanted.

Since the completion of the hajj, Hajiya Buhari has not returned to the country. She allegedly jetted out of Saudi Arabia, where she travelled in the company of her husband to London at the completion of the religious pilgrimage in August and this has fuelled concerns that she left Nigeria in protest against certain developments in the seat of power.

Haruna told newsmen after the case of the first lady’s absence from the country was raised that “It’s a free world and people have been speculating about everything in this country and it is allowed.

“She is a free Nigerian and does not work for the government. So, if she decides to stay somewhere in her village for two months or to go somewhere and stay for two months, why should it become a national issue?

“She is a free Nigerian and has absolute freedom to move round for however long she wants. I am in shock when I hear all these things. I don’t believe in all these rumours about the president’s wife because they are not true.

“That is why, most times, the office does not bother to react to these speculations,” Haruna said.